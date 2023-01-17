In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 17 January 2023 5:21 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia has launched the all-new G87 M2, which is now available for online pre-booking and is offered in two versions. The asking price of the regular M2 will be RM598,800 on-the-road without insurance, while the M2 with Pro Package retails for RM44,000 more at RM642,800 – these figures include the optional five-year extended warranty and service package.

First revealed in October last year during BMW M’s 50th anniversary, the latest M2 is based on the G42 2 Series Coupe and is powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine. The S58 powerplant replaces the S55 and is the same one you’ll find in the M3, M4, X3 M and X4 M, albeit detuned to deliver 460 PS (453 hp) at 6,250 rpm and 550 Nm of torque from 2,650 to 5,870 rpm.

Even so, it still bests the previous M2 Competition that offered 410 PS (405 hp) and 550 Nm, while the much hotter M2 CS packed 450 PS (444 hp) and 550 Nm. The second-generation M2 will hit a top speed of 250 km/h or 285 km/h, the latter being 5 km/h higher than the S55-equipped M2s but requires the optional M Driver’s Package to be specified – BMW Malaysia says this can be retrofieed at any authorised dealership nationwide.

Sadly, the M2 will not be offered here with a six-speed manual, with the only transmission option being an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic, which gets the car from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. It is still quick, beating out the previous M2 Competition that had a seven-speed dual clutch in the century sprint by 0.1 seconds.

Drive continues to be sent exclusively to the rear wheels, with an Active M Differential at the rear axle to variable distribute drive torque effectively. This works with the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, and drivers can set the car up for maximum grip or drifting fun via the M Drive Professional with M Traction Control system – adaptive M suspension is standard.

Size-wise, the new M2 is larger than its F87 predecessor. Breaking out the ruler, the G87 measures 4,580 mm long, 1,887 mm wide and 1,403 mm tall, which makes it 119 mm longer, 16 mm wider and 11 mm taller, while the wheelbase has increased by 54 mm to 2,747 mm.

The new dimensions are coupled with a boxier design that features M-specific design cues like a frameless kidney grille with double-bar slats, aggressive front and rear bumpers, flared wheel arches, widened side skirts, a prominent rear diffuser, a lip spoiler and signature quad exhausts.

Staggered wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear are standard for the M2, and the base variant gets double-spoke style M light alloys in 930 M bicolour. Upgrading to the Pro Package variant nets you a different wheel design: double-spoke style M light alloys in 930 M black.

Both variants feature M Compound brakes, but the regular variant has its calipers (six-piston front, single-piston rear) painted in blue, while red comes with the Pro Package. Other exterior touches that are unique to the Pro Package variant include the extended M High-gloss Shadowline package, a carbon-fibre roof and M Lights Shadowline – the more affordable version only gets a standard M High-gloss Shadowline package.

As for the interior, the M2 follows the car it is based on adopting the BMW Curved Display, so the dashboard sports a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. The screens are powered by BMW Operating System 8 that feature M-specific displays, with audio playback being handled by either a HiFi loudspeaker system or a Harman Kardon surround sound system – the latter is only available with the Pro Package.

Powered M Sport seats with specific side bolsters and illuminated M logos are standard fitments, as are an M leather steering wheel, red M Mode buttons, an anthracite headliner, Aluminium Rhombicle anthracite M interior trim, a head-up display, three-zone climate control, Comfort Access and ambient lighting. Exclusive to Pro Package variant are the M-themed seat belts and carbon-fibre interior trim.

Exterior colour options that customers can choose from include Zandvoort Blue, Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire and Toronto Red, while the interior upholstery is offered in black Vernasca leather with exclusive highlights or blue contrast stitching as well as Cognac Vernasca leather with décor stitching.

In terms of driver assistance, you get the Driving Assist Package that includes Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning, Front Collision Warning with brake intervention (collision and pedestrian warning with city braking function), Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, Rear Collision Prevention as well as Speed Limit Info with manual Speed Limit Assistant.

Parking Assistant is also present and consists of the Park Assist function, Active Park Distance Control, Reversing Assistant, Lateral Parking Aid and a reverse camera. Also equipped as standard is cruise control with braking function but not adaptive cruise control.

Once again, the M2 is priced at RM598,800, while the Pro Package costs an additional RM44,000 at RM642,800. Those interested can make a booking at BMW Malaysia’s online store from today.

