In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 24 May 2022 12:05 pm / 0 comments

It’s official – BMW has launched the G80 M3 Competition and G82 M4 Competition M xDrive here in Malaysia, alongside the facelifted M5 and M5 Competition, as well as the hot new fully electric i4 M50.

First, let’s talk prices. The M3 Competition M xDrive is priced from RM797,860 for the standard two-year unlimited-mileage warranty, or RM827,800 with the five-year warranty with free service package.

The M4 Competition M xDrive, on the other hand, starts from RM818,860 and goes up to RM848,800 for the full five-year package. Note that these figures no longer include the 50% SST exemption for fully imported cars, so deliveries will surely take place starting July at the earliest.

These M xDrive variants also cost over RM100k more than their respective rear-wheel drive counterparts, so what is it that you’re paying for? That purpose-built, rear-biased M xDrive system derived from the M5 and M8, for starters.

The AWD system features an electronic multi-plate clutch for variable torque distribution, and lets drivers to choose from three modes – 4WD for maximum traction, 4WD Sport for greater rear bias, and 2WD. There’s also a bespoke transfer case control unit and wheel slip control, model-exclusive double-joint spring strut front axle and suspension geometry, custom steering ratio, and a brand new engine oil supply system.

Interior of the M4 Competition M xDrive

Powering these M cars is the fabled S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo inline-six that develops 510 PS at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 2,750 to 5,500 rpm. An eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox is standard, propelling them from nought to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. That’s 0.4 seconds quicker than the RWD Competition model, mind you. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h, but can be raised to 290 km/h with the M Driver’s Package.

BMW Malaysia has yet to release details of their equipment, and at the time of writing, both the M xDrive models are not listed on the online configurator. In any case, the cars can be customised to your liking, so you get free rein when it comes to exterior colours, interior upholstery and trim, driving assistance and M Performance Parts. Watch this space for more updates!

