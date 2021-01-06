In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 January 2021 5:52 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia introduced the G80 M3 and G82 M4 last December, with both being offered in Competition guise. The company is currently accepting pre-bookings ahead of deliveries, which are said to only begin in the middle of 2021.

In terms of pricing, the M3 Competition starts at RM664,800, while the M4 Competition has a base price of RM684,800. Both models can be ordered with the optional Innovation Package (IP), which costs RM75,000 for the M3, bringing the price up to RM739,800. Meanwhile, the IP for the M4 adds RM76,000 for a total of RM760,800. These packages were offered for cheaper as part of a previous promotion, which ended on December 31, 2020.

However, the options list actually goes a lot further than that. See, the IP only bundles in a few items, but there a few things that it doesn’t include. If you want more items than what’s offered with the IP, you’ll have to head on over to BMW Malaysia’s online configurator (M3 here, M4 here) to check those boxes.

We did just that, and there are certainly a lot more things that you can specify for your M3 or M4 during the pre-booking process. Cherry-picking a few options available in the configurator, if you want your M3 or M4 to be painted in a snazzier hue like Frozen Portimao Blue metallic finish, it’s an additional RM23,450.

Click to enlarge

Fancy the M Carbon exterior package? It’s RM45,920. A set of M Carbon ceramic brakes? RM80,120. The list goes on, as you can also add M carbon bucket seats (RM37,130), the M Drive Professional system (RM8,800), the M Driver’s Package (RM23,940) and more.

The costliest option we found is the M Race Track Package for RM160,230, although this, like the IP, consists of several options. Thankfully, BMW Malaysia is offering some discounts on the total amount of additional equipment specified. Add on between RM30,000 and RM60,000 worth of options, and you’ll save 5%, while it’s 10% for sums over RM60,000.

Both the M3 and M4 feature the same powertrain, which is made up of a S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo straight-six. In Competition form, the engine outputs 510 PS (503 hp) at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm of torque between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm. An eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission sends drive to the rear wheels, enabling for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds and top speed of 250 km/h.

So, if you have some time on your hands and want to configure the M3 or M4 of your dreams, or if you just want to find out how big the final sum can be, try out the configurator for yourself – we got ours up to RM1,058,630.