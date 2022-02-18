In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 18 February 2022 11:34 am / 0 comments

A new price list was released by BMW Malaysia today, which included the recently-launched facelifted X3 and X4. But it turns out there are two more new models that have been quietly introduced – the G80 M3 and G82 M4 Competition M xDrive, the all-wheel-drive version of Munich’s seminal high-performance sedan and coupé.

Adding all-paw traction to your M3 and M4 won’t be cheap – the M xDrive variants are over RM100,000 more expensive than their rear-wheel-drive counterparts, priced at RM770,791 for the four-door and RM791,168 for the two-door. That’s with the standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; throw in a five-year warranty and service package and the figures balloon to RM800,731 and RM821,508 respectively.

These prices, in case you’re wondering, already include the 50% sales and service tax (SST) rebate for fully-imported vehicles, valid until June 30. Thereafter, the M xDrive cars will retail at RM797,860 and RM818,860, or RM827,800 and RM848,800 with five years of warranty and servicing included.

All that extra money buys you a purpose-built, rear-biased M xDrive system derived from the M5 and M8, featuring an electronic multi-plate clutch for variable torque distribution. Drivers can choose from three distinct modes for the drivetrain – 4WD for maximum traction, 4WD Sport for an even greater rear bias and 2WD for smoky Keiichi Tsuchiya-style drifts with the stability control off.

The M xDrive models also come with a bespoke transfer case control unit and integrated wheel slip control. These allow the cars to quickly compensate for differences in wheel speed front-to-rear without any power-sapping Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) intervention – even though the entire AWD hardware and the rear torque-vectoring Active M Differential is linked to the DSC system.

Unique to the M xDrive variants are a double-joint spring strut front axle, model-specific front axle geometry and a specially-tuned steering ratio. The all-wheel drive models also get a bespoke engine oil supply system to handle extreme performance driving.

The M xDrive models are only available in top-dog Competition form, which is already the standard specification for the Malaysian market. That means the S58 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged straight-six churns out the full 510 PS at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 2,750 to 5,500 rpm, channelled through an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox to all four wheels.

So equipped, the M3 and M4 Competition M xDrive blitz the zero-to-100 km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds, four tenths quicker than their RWD equivalents. Top speed remains electronically limited at 250 km/h, or 290 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.

As yet, BMW Malaysia has not released any information on specifications and equipment. However, RM100k is a heavy premium for the privilege of four-wheel drive – especially as the option only costs €4,000 (RM19,000) in Europe – so expect the M xDrive models to receive a great deal of extra kit as standard.

It’s possible that these cars will come with the Innovation Package, which costs RM66,000 and adds things like Laserlight headlamps, a head-up display and a Harman Kardon sound system. As an aside, the M3 and M4 – including the RWD models – are finally fitted as standard in Malaysia with the Driving Assistant, which adds autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring. This was previously only offered either as part of the Innovation Package or a separate cost option.

