In BMW, Cars, Local News, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 28 July 2021 5:43 pm / 0 comments

Having uploaded a walk-around video tour of the facelifted BMW 5 Series last week, Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam sales advisor Elton Poh is back – this time with something much more desirable. The G82 BMW M4 Competition was launched here late last year (alongside its G80 M3 sibling), but it looks like customer cars are only just arriving at dealers in Malaysia.

The unit seen here is finished in the gorgeous Isle of Man Green hero colour and appears to be fitted with the Innovation Package, which adds several must-add options. However, the contents of said pack seems to have changed since the launch, with some notable additions and omissions.

First off, the glass sunroof has been ditched in favour of the standard carbon fibre roof, perhaps because local buyers are more likely to want to show off some visible carbon instead of having a painted metal top. The Style 825 M wheels have also been removed from the pack, so you now get the standard Style 826 M rollers, still forged and measuring 19 inches in diameter at the front and 20 inches at the rear.

Still exclusive to the pack are the Laserlight headlamps – denoted by their hexagonal daytime running light rings and blue detailing – that replace the regular LED items. Inside, the BMW Individual Piano Black wood trim has been swapped for the more expensive carbon fibre that dresses the dashboard, door panels and centre console.

A quick perusal of the configurator confirms the changes, with the rest of the Innovation Package remaining unchanged. This includes M tricolour seat belts, a head-up display, a parking assistant, a reverse camera, galvanised silver switches, the Connected Package Professional (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), Qi wireless charging and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Most importantly, the Innovation Package throws in the Driving Assistant which, shockingly, is missing on the base M3; it consists of autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring. No, you still don’t get adaptive cruise control or lane centring assist – those are part of the optional Driving Assistant Professional, which costs a whopping RM22,480.

Speaking of prices, the cost of the Innovation Package has gone up a bit, more than even the post-promo pricing that came into effect at the beginning of the year. The pack now retails RM1,000 higher at RM76,000, bringing the total price of the car up to RM715,664 on-the-road without insurance (or RM761,597 with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and a five-year service package).

GALLERY: G82 BMW M4 Competition international press photos