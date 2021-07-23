In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 23 July 2021 4:25 pm / 0 comments

Believe it or not, it has been nearly two months since the Malaysian launch of the G30 BMW 5 Series facelift. Usually, we would have put out a video review of the updated sedan at this point (or a walk-around at the very least), but alas, we can’t, so long as the FMCO is in place.

Lucky for us, Elton Poh, a sales advisor for Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam has just uploaded a brief walk-around video of the 530i M Sport. It looks rather fetching in Bluestone, which contrasts well with the two-tone 19-inch Y-spoke style 845 M alloy wheels. It’s also the only 5 Series model with BMW Laserlight technology.

There’s not a lot of changes inside, though two upholstery colours can be had – black or cognag – depending on the exterior colour choice. The 12.3-inch digital instrument display is new, and the 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen is two inches larger than before. It also runs on BMW Operating System 7.0, featuring larger tiles, convenient over-the-air updates and Intelligent Personal Assistant voice control.

Motive power comes from the fabled B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which has been upgraded with a higher-pressure fuel injection system. Outputs are unchanged at 252 PS from 5,200 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm, all of which is sent to the rear via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It does the zero to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and tops out at 250 km/h.

Pricing for the locally-assembled 530i M Sport LCI starts from RM368,122, but bear in mind this is inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption and the standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. With the extended five-year warranty and free scheduled service package, the price goes to RM384,942.

Meanwhile, if you fancy a cheaper alternative, the 530e M Sport (also CKD) retails from RM317,534 (SST exempt, two-year/unlimited-mileage warranty), but goes up to RM334,354 with the extended five-year warranty and free scheduled service package. Browse full specifications and equipment of both variants on CarBase.my.

