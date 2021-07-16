In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 16 July 2021 9:06 pm / 1 comment

The government has announced that the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in 34 mukim in eight districts in Selangor will end as of tomorrow, July 17. These districts, along with certain localities in Kuala Lumpur, was placed under an EMCO for 14 days, from July 1 to 16.

The lifting of the EMCO was announced by deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier today. With this, these areas in Selangor will revert to the set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) as defined for the country under phase one of the FMCO, which the government now calls the national recovery plan (NRP). The document was last updated on July 9.

Changes include that for movement capacity – the one-person-to-a-car ruling in the state will no longer be applied, and capacity moves back to two people per household being allowed to go out to buy essentials as per FMCO regulations. Travel is however still restricted to a 10 km radius from the point of residence, and all inter-district and inter-state travel is still not permitted.

An allowance will be given for a maximum of three people to travel in a private passenger vehicle for the purpose of seeking medical care or emergency medical services, including the person needing that medical attention. For taxis and ride-hailing services, the number of people in a car will be limited to two, including the driver, and the passenger must sit in the rear.

As before, supermarkets, sundry shops and convenience stores as well as pharmacies can operate from 8am-8pm. Shopping malls remain closed for the duration, but supermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, pharmacies and all food service outlets operating within these premises will be allowed to remain open, and can operate from 8am-8pm.

Food-related premises such as restaurants, food courts, kiosks, stalls and roadside hawkers in Selangor will now be allowed to open for business from 6am-10pm. Only takeaways and deliveries will be permitted, as is currently the case.

Elsewhere, businesses that are allowed to operate under phase one of the NRP can now resume activity as of tomorrow, July 17. Retail businesses that are permitted to open are pet shops and outlets selling pet food, laundries (including self-service), optical shops and hardware stores.

While car showrooms and car wash centres remain closed, car workshops – including spare parts businesses – are now allowed to resume operations. These were closed in the state during the two-week long EMCO, and their reopening will undoubtedly bring a sigh of relief to Selangor motorists. The permitted operating hours for all the above businesses are from 8am-8pm.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri had said that stationery shops as well as those selling telecommunication devices and computers will be allowed to open throughout the NRP, effective today, July 16, so it is likely that these will also be permitted in the state as of tomorrow. Meanwhile, petrol stations can operate from 6am-8pm, but those on expressways will be allowed to run on a 24-hour basis.

Finally, jogging and non-contact sport activities that are done alone in open areas, which was not allowed during the EMCO, are now permitted again in Selangor. Cycling as a recreational or sports activity remains forbidden for the duration of phase one of the NRP.