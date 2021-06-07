In Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 June 2021 11:36 am / 2 comments

After it was reported cycling was not allowed in the list of permitted activities under the Movement Control Order 3.0 (FMCO), Malaysian police have come out to say cycling to work is permitted. However, cycling as a recreational or sports activity is forbidden for the duration of the FMCO.

Speaking during an impromptu handover ceremony for aid to police front liners, Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Khalid Othman said no compounds will be issued to individuals riding a bicycle to work. “I appeal to the public, follow the standard operating procedures (SOP), it is our responsibility to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a Sinar Harian report.

ACP Abdul Khalid reminded cyclists that recreational activities involving riding, whether individually or in groups, is not permitted under the SOP and offenders will be issued a compound notice. ACP Abdul Khalid also mentioned that the most compounds were issued for the offences of not wearing a face mask and not using the My Sejahtera application.