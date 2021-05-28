In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 May 2021 8:55 pm / 0 comments

Malaysia, which is currently under the third movement control order (MCO 3.0), will be placed under a full lockdown for two weeks from June 1 to 14, the prime minister’s office announced via a statement earlier this evening.

The national security council (MKN) said the decision to implement the lockdown follows on the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, which breached the 8,000 mark today, where 8,290 new Covid-19 cases were reported.

During the two-week period, all sectors will not be allowed to operate, with the exception of essential economic and service sectors that are listed as such by the MKN, much like last year during the first movement control order (MCO). Details on these – and updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) – should be announced soon.

In the first MCO last year, the government initially listed 22 essential services, but this was trimmed to 10 during the second phase from April 1 to 14, 2020. These were later expanded to 15 in phase three of MCO 1.0.

If the first phase of the lockdown succeeds in reducing the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the government will then initiate phase two of the lockdown, where it will allow the reopening of some economic sectors that do not involve large gatherings of people and where it is possible to observe social distancing. Phase two of the lockdown will be implemented for a period of four weeks after the end of phase one.