In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 2 April 2020 2:56 pm / 0 comments

With the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) now in full swing, the government has trimmed the list of essential services to 10 categories, down from the initial list of 22. The refined list is now part of the Federal Gazette – Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No.2) Regulations 2020, published on March 31.

Here are the 10 essential services you should take note of:

Food

Water

Energy

Communications and Internet

E-commerce

Solid waste and public cleansing management and sewerage

Healthcare and medical including dietary supplement

Banking and finance

Security and defence

Logistics confined to the provision of essential services

Other essential services which are not listed in the latest gazette include:

Port, dock and airport services

Prison

Refining, storage and distribution of fuel and lubricants

Wildlife

Immigration

Customs

Hotels and accommodations

Based on the gazette, a person may move from one place to another within any infected areas, or from one infected local area to another infected local area for five purposes. These are:

To purchase food, daily necessities, medicine or dietary supplement

To supply or deliver food, daily necessities, medicine or dietary supplement

To seek healthcare or medical services

To performs any official duty

To perform any duty in relation to any essential services

An “infected local area” means any area that has been declared to be an infected zone under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Declaration of Infected Local Areas) Order 2020. Travels for necessities have also been restricted to a 10 km radius from the point of residence.