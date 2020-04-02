With the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) now in full swing, the government has trimmed the list of essential services to 10 categories, down from the initial list of 22. The refined list is now part of the Federal Gazette – Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No.2) Regulations 2020, published on March 31.
Here are the 10 essential services you should take note of:
- Food
- Water
- Energy
- Communications and Internet
- E-commerce
- Solid waste and public cleansing management and sewerage
- Healthcare and medical including dietary supplement
- Banking and finance
- Security and defence
- Logistics confined to the provision of essential services
Other essential services which are not listed in the latest gazette include:
- Port, dock and airport services
- Prison
- Refining, storage and distribution of fuel and lubricants
- Wildlife
- Immigration
- Customs
- Hotels and accommodations
Based on the gazette, a person may move from one place to another within any infected areas, or from one infected local area to another infected local area for five purposes. These are:
- To purchase food, daily necessities, medicine or dietary supplement
- To supply or deliver food, daily necessities, medicine or dietary supplement
- To seek healthcare or medical services
- To performs any official duty
- To perform any duty in relation to any essential services
An “infected local area” means any area that has been declared to be an infected zone under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Declaration of Infected Local Areas) Order 2020. Travels for necessities have also been restricted to a 10 km radius from the point of residence.