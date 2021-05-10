In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 May 2021 7:28 pm / 0 comments

With the Covid-19 situation in the country getting more critical, prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has declared a nationwide movement control order (MCO) from May 12 till June 7, following a national security council (MKN) special meeting today.

Normal MCO rules apply, but what’s new is the three to a vehicle rule. From May 12, only three people can be in a vehicle (private, taxi and e-hailing), including the driver. That means one driver and two passengers max.

For vehicles carrying goods and commercial vehicles, the max amount depends on what’s allowed in the commercial vehicle license. In other words, no change. Also unchanged is the policy for public transport, although social distancing and regular SOPs will continue to apply.

Of course, MCO means that there’s no crossing state or district borders without police permission, but that’s already in place from today, announced by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on May 8. Exceptions include reasons such as emergencies, health, work, long distance couples and vaccination appointments.