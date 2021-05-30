In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 30 May 2021 6:13 pm / 0 comments

As the country gets ready to go into a full lockdown for two weeks from June 1 to 14, the national security council (MKN) has detailed restrictions that will be implemented in the first phase of the tightened version of the third movement control order (MCO 3.0).

This includes a reinstating of the movement limit that was implemented in the first MCO last year. From June 1, travel for necessities will be restricted to a 10 km radius from the point of residence, and only two people per household will be allowed to go out to buy essentials.

For taxis and ride-hailing services, the number of people in a car will be limited to two, including the driver. As for other forms of public transport (buses, LRT/MRT and monorail, ferries), these will continue to operate but at 50% capacity.

As stated earlier, all economic activities will not be allowed to operate during the period, with the exception of 17 essential services.