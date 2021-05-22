In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 22 May 2021 6:13 pm / 0 comments

The increasing number of new daily Covid-19 infections, which has gone well past the 6,000 plus mark continuously for four days this week, has prompted the government to announce tighter measures for the third movement control order (MCO 3.0) in an attempt to arrest the rise in cases.

Aside from shifting more of the working population – including 80% of the government workforce – towards working from home, measures will include increasing the number of roadblocks, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his daily briefing earlier this evening.

The government has also announced that the passenger capacity in public transport (LRT/MRT and buses) will be reduced by 50% of the maximum permitted. There will also be a revision in the frequency of operation. It has not been disclosed if there are changes to operating hours, which is presently from 6am to midnight during this MCO.

Elsewhere, some measures that were implemented during phase two of the first MCO last year have been reintroduced, and involve limiting operating hours for businesses.

Starting from May 25, the operating hours for all businesses, including food-related premises such as restaurants, food courts, kiosks, stalls as well as roadside hawkers and mobile food trucks, will now be 8am to 8pm during the MCO. As is currently the case, only takeaways will be permitted.

Likewise, supermarkets, sundry shops and convenience stores will be allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm, and night markets (pasar malam) will be able to operate from 4pm to 8pm. Petrol stations will also be permitted to operate only from 8am to 8pm, but those on expressways will be allowed to operate on a 24-hour basis.