The operation hours for all Rapid KL rail and bus services by Prasarana will be unchanged following the return of the Movement Control Order (MCO) for six districts in Selangor as well as Kuala Lumpur. The MCO kicked off in the Selangor districts of Gombak, Hulu Langat, Klang, Kuala Langat, Petaling and Sepang today, and will go on till May 17. KL’s MCO starts tomorrow and will be in place until May 20.

All rail and bus services will operate from 6am till 12 midnight during the MCO; and the LRT, MRT and Monorail trains will follow the existing schedule, according to Prasarana’s LRT COO Azmi Mohd Zain, reported by Astro Awani.

He added that the interval for the LRT Kelana Jaya Line is three minutes at peak hours, while it’s four minutes for the MRT Kajang Line, formerly known as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line. Of course, all SOPs for the stations and trains are in place.

“The number of riders during the MCO is around 45%, so there’s plenty of capacity and we don’t have to worry about packed trains. The train sanitisation SOPs are running as usual and as you can see, our frontline staff are now wearing face shields,” he told reporters today at KL Sentral, adding that Prasarana can increase train frequency if needed.

“This morning, I was taking the train from Kajang and found that the number of passengers in the MRT to KL was as usual. At the interchange to the LRT at Pasar Seni, I observed more people at the platform, and after that, the number of people went down. Usually at 8am, we’ll see slight congestion at the escalators – today, it was clear. So this is an indication that there’s a slight drop in riders,” Azmi added.