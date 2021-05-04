In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 May 2021 5:58 pm / 5 comments

The government has announced that a movement control order (MCO) will be implemented for six districts in Selangor from May 6 to 17. The MCO replaces the conditional movement control order (CMCO) currently in place for the state, and covers the districts of Gombak, Hulu Langat, Klang, Kuala Langat, Petaling and Sepang. Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam will remain under a CMCO.

This was announced by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his daily briefing earlier this evening. He said that the move to a MCO in the six districts was requested by Selangor in a bid to curb rising cases in the state, and the national security council (MKN) and health ministry (KKM) agreed to the implementation.

He said that during the MCO, interstate and inter-district travel will not be permitted, unless for emergencies or for work purposes. Most economic sectors will be permitted to open, with standard operating procedures (SOPs) adhered to, although there are revisions to the operating times in the six districts during the MCO.

All food-related premises such as restaurants, food courts, kiosks, stalls as well as roadside hawkers and mobile food trucks will be allowed to operate from 6am to 12am. Sundry shops, convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to open from 6am to 10pm. Daily and weekly markets as well as pasar tani will be allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm.

Petrol stations will be permitted to operate from 6am to 10pm, but those on expressways will be allowed to operate on a 24-hour basis. Ismail Sabri said that Ramadan bazaars will be allowed to continue, but with strict SOPs, and added that the decision to allow or order the closing of these bazaars in Selangor will be at the state government’s discretion.