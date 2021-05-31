In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 31 May 2021 6:31 pm / 3 comments

Car workshops, spare parts businesses as well as tyre shops will be allowed to remain open from tomorrow, June 1 to 14, when the country goes into lockdown under the tightened third movement control order (MCO 3.0).

While car showrooms will be closed, it is understood that online bookings will continue for some carmakers. Meanwhile, auto production will be halted at plants during the two-week period, but after sales service will still be available at 3S and 4S centres, albeit with reduced worker capacity.

According to domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP) minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, vehicle repair (body and paint) and service centres are also allowed to operate at 60% worker capacity. No car wash services will be permitted during this time at these facilities. Outlets will also need to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and all local authority directives, and observe capacity as well as travel radius and inter-district/state crossing restrictions.

With production and distribution grinding to a halt in the next two weeks, so will registrations of new vehicles, which begs the question as to how the matter of the ongoing Penjana sales tax exemption, which runs until June 30, will be approached.

As we understand it, there was a frantic rush to get registrations and matters resolved at the road transport department (JPJ) office in Wangsa Maju today, and there is every possibility of another surge to complete registrations in the final two weeks should restrictions ease, something that should be avoided. There is also the possibility of not being able to complete any vehicle registrations before June 30, so some clarity on the issue is definitely needed, and soon.