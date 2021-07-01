In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 1 July 2021 7:26 pm / 3 comments

Given that daily Covid-19 cases aren’t abating in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, it’s no surprise that the government has announced that certain districts in Selangor and select localities in Kuala Lumpur will go under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 14 days, from July 3 to 16, 2021.

Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that with the EMCO, all routes of travel into and out of these EMCO zones will be closed and monitored by police. During this period, everyone within these EMCO areas are not permitted to be out of their homes, with the exception of one person being allowed out to buy essential items within a 10 km radius from his/her household.

However, those needing to travel beyond the district and locality for vaccination appointments will be allowed to do so, showing proof of the appointment at roadblocks. There should be no unnecessary movement after 8pm, except for emergencies or to get permission from the police.

All modes of public transport will continue to be in service, at 50% capacity. Taxi and e-hailing services will still be limited to two people in a car, including the driver.

Essential services can operate from 8am to 8pm, and food-related services such as restaurants, kiosks, food trucks, stalls and roadside hawkers revert to operating hours from 8am to 8pm (it had just been changed to 6am to 10pm a few days back). Besides take-aways, drive-thru and food delivery services will be allowed.

All shops, hospitals, clinic, pharmacies and pet stores can operate from 8am to 8pm. Petrol stations can operate from 6am to 8pm, except those on highways that can run 24 hours. Pasar borong will be allowed to run from 12am to 6am, while pasar tani will be allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm.

All sports, social, recreational and cultural activities not allowed. It was not specifically highlighted if jogging and non-contact sports that are done alone in open areas, which was permitted during the full movement control order (FMCO) is allowed – we will have to wait for the standard operating procedures (SOP) for clarity on the matter.

The localities in WP Kuala Lumpur that will be placed under EMCO are:

PPR Sri Semarak

PPR Batu Muda

Flat Seksyen 2, Wangsa Maju

Flat Seksyen 1, Wangsa Maju

Kampung Padang Balang

Taman Koperasi Polis (Phase 1 & 2)

Flat Sri Sabah

Kampung Puah

PPR Kampung Baru Air Panas

Flat Desa Pandan (including Baiduri & Delima)

Kampung Batu Muda

PPR Kerinchi

Bandar Baru Sentul

Taman Ikan Emas

Meanwhile, the districts in Selangor that will be placed under EMCO are:

Daerah Petaling

Petaling

Damansara

Sg Buloh

Bukit Raja

Daerah Hulu Langat

Hulu Langat

Ampang

Cheras

Kajang

Semenyih

Beranang

Daerah Sepang

Dengkil

Labu

Sepang

Daerah Gombak

Batu

Rawang

Setapak

Hulu Kelang

Kuang

Daerah Kuala Langat

Tanjung 12 (1)

Tanjung 12 (2)

Teluk Panglima Garang

Morib

Bandar

Jugra

Batu

Daerah Klang

Kapar

Klang

Daerah Kuala Selangor

Ijok

Bestari Jaya

Jeram

Daerah Hulu Selangor