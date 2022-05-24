In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 24 May 2022 11:21 am / 0 comments

As we reported earlier, BMW M is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and not only is the world getting two new special edition models today, but us Malaysians are receiving not one, not two but five new M vehicles that have now been launched. Here, we’re focusing on the first-ever fully-electric M model to hit the streets – the BMW i4 M50, the meanest version of Munich’s zero-emission Gran Coupé.

First, let’s start with pricing. As with other electric vehicles, the i4 M50 benefits from the government’s import tax, excise duty and road tax exemptions and is priced at RM430,800, RM41,000 more expensive than the standard eDrive40 variant. This figure includes the sales and service tax (SST), as the car is expected to arrive after the June 30 cutoff for the Penjana rebate, as well as a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, a six-year free service package and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

Unlike the rear-drive eDrive40, the M50 gets all-wheel drive, thanks to the addition of a front motor producing 190 kW (258 PS) and 430 Nm of torque. The rear unit, meanwhile, has been detuned slightly to 230 kW (313 PS, down from 340 PS) and 365 Nm, although that’s still enough for the i40 to dish out a total system output of 400 kW (544 PS) and 795 Nm.

These combined figures are available to drivers for up to ten seconds using the Sport Boost function, enabling the M50 to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds (nearly two seconds quicker than the eDrive40) on its way to an electronically-limited top speed of 225 km/h (up from 190 km/h).

Equipped with the same 83.9 kWh (80.7 kWh nett) lithium-ion battery as the eDrive40, the M50 actually delivers less range at 510 km, 80 km shorter on the same WLTP cycle. Charging takes eight hours and 15 minutes using an 11 kW AC charger, with the M50 also able to accept up to 200 kW of DC charging power, the latter filling the battery from 10 to 80% in just 31 minutes.

As per our eDrive40, the M50 comes as standard with the M Sport package, with differentiating features including a black (closed-off) double kidney grille surround with grey pinstriping, an M grille badge (instead of the i logo), grey rear diffuser highlights, a boot lid lip spoiler and BMW M’s trademark dual-arm door mirrors.

Inside, there are carbon fibre trim inserts, heavily-bolstered M Sport seats and M tricolour seat belts to go with the standard M Sport steering wheel, alloy pedals and black headlining. As with the eDrive40, the M50 gets the Curved Display panel with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch centre touchscreen, both running the latest BMW Operating System 8.

Other standard features include a Sensatec faux leather dashboard wrap, a sliding glass sunroof, park assist, a 360-degree camera system, the IconicSounds Electric feature (designed in collaboration with renown composer Hans Zimmer) and acoustic pedestrian warning.

Safety-wise, the M50 comes with the full Driving Assistant Package, comprising of autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring. Active Protection, BMW’s version of Mercedes-Benz’s Pre-Safe, is also fitted.

In terms of exterior colours, the i4 M50 is available in Mineral White, Black Sapphire, M Brooklyn Grey, M Portimao Blue and Sanremo Green, matched with either black (with contrasting blue stitching) or Cognac Vernasca leather upholstery on the inside. The car can be booked now through the BMW Shop Online with a RM5,000 fee, along with monthly instalments starting from RM4,958 via Straight Line financing.

