In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 May 2023 11:47 am / 2 comments

First announced for our market last year, BMW Malaysia has finally given the BMW i4 M50 its Malaysian premiere, with the all-electric performance Gran Coupe making its local debut today at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023. Joining the standard i4 eDrive40 variant in the local line-up, the car is the first electrified M-badged vehicle to be officially introduced here.

Aside from being fitted with BMW M 50 Years emblems as standard, the Malaysian-spec M50 rides on 20-inch BMW Individual Style 862 aero alloy wheels and is kitted with an M Sport package, M rear spoiler in body colour and a black rear diffuser insert. There’s also an extended Shadowline package that adds a gloss black grille surround, front corner air inlets and door mirrors, plus dark grey pinstriping on the grille and rear diffuser.

Inside, the variant features carbon fibre trim finishers, M Sport front seats, M tricolour seat belts and M Anthracite headliner in addition to an M Sport steering wheel. Like the eDrive40, the M50’s dash is wrapped in Sensatec faux leather, but ups the upholstery finishing to Vernasca leather, and there’s also a sliding glass sunroof, which the standard i4 doesn’t have.

Otherwise, interior equipment is identical to the eDrive40. There’s a Curved Display panel with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch centre touchscreen, both running the latest BMW Operating System 8, as well as triple-zone climate control, keyless entry, push-button start and power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, among others.

Also present is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Qi wireless charger, a hands-free powered tailgate and a 17-speaker, 525 watt Harman Kardon surround sound system as well as the automaker’s IconicSounds Electric synthesised “engine” sounds.

Unlike the rear-wheel drive, single motor eDrive40, the M50 features an all-wheel drive configuration with the addition of a front motor. This produces 258 PS (or 190 kW) and 430 Nm of torque. As for the rear unit, it delivers 313 PS (or 230 kW) and 365 Nm, which is 27 PS (20 kW) and 65 Nm less than the eDrive40’s 340 PS and 430 Nm.

Nonetheless, total system output is way up, with 544 PS (or 400 kW) and 795 Nm on tap. These combined figures are available to drivers for up to 10 seconds using the Sport Boost function, and it enables the M50 to complete the 0-100 km/h run in 3.9 seconds, which is nearly two seconds quicker than the eDrive40. Top speed is an electronically-limited 225 km/h, up from the 190 km/h on the standard i4.

The motors are juiced by an 83.9 kWh (80.7 kWh nett) lithium-ion battery, the same as that on the Drive40, and so the higher performance means a sacrifice in operating range, in this case by around 80 km, with the M50 able to do up to 510 km on a single charge. Charging takes eight hours and 15 minutes using an 11 kW AC charger, while DC charging – at up to 200 kW – gets the battery from a 10 to 80% state-of-charge in just 31 minutes.

In terms of safety and driver assistance systems, the M50 comes with the full Driving Assistant Professional package, which has autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring and collision prevention in its kitbag.

Additionally, there’s also adaptive high beam, park assist, a 360-degree camera system, acoustic pedestrian warning and Active Protection (similar to Mercedes-Benz’s Pre-Safe).

As for exterior colour choices, the i4 M50 is available in Mineral White, Black Sapphire, M Brooklyn Grey, M Portimao Blue and Sanremo Green, matched with either black (with contrasting blue stitching) or Cognac Vernasca leather upholstery.

Pricing for the BMW i4 M50 starts from RM430,210. Extending to a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service programme will bring the price of the car to RM445,800. As for the battery, it’s covered by an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty (whichever comes first).

GALLERY: BMW i4 M50 global press images