In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 2 June 2021 7:18 pm

You’ve seen the new BMW i4 eDrive40, now say hello to BMW M’s first ever fully electric car, the i4 M50. Think of this as the M440i‘s electric counterpart – the six-pot M440i is positioned below the M4, so if BMW M has plans for a range-topping i4, it would likely be called the i4 M.

For now, let’s shift our focus to this all-wheel drive beast. The i4 M50 packs a twin motor setup, one mounted on each axle. Like the eDrive40 variant, the intelligent power unit is based on BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive technology, which integrates an electronically excited synchronous motor (not magnetic, thus free of rare earth materials) into a compact housing, together with the single-speed transmission.

The front motor puts out 190 kW, while the rear produces 230 kW. Together, they are capable of producing a maximum output of 400 kW. In Sport mode, the Sport Boost function raises output to an astonishing 544 PS and 795 Nm of torque, enough for it to do the century sprint in 3.9 seconds (there’s Launch Control, too). Top speed is electronically limited to 225 km/h.

Since the M50 variant has two electric motors, the axle load distribution is a little bit more ideal than the eDrive40, with a 48:52 split. The RWD eDrive40 is slightly heavier at the back, but still boasts a respectable 45:55 front-rear weight ratio.

The pair shares the same 83.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack (covered with an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty), which at full charge provides the i4 50M with a range of up to 510 km (WLTP cycle). Thanks to an integrated heating/cooling loop, the battery can be fast-charged at a rate of up to 200 kW (DC, CCS Combo 2 connection), so a 10-minute charge provides up to 140 km (164 km with the eDrive40) of range.

The i4 ships with an 11 kW integrated AC charger (Type 2 connection) as standard, and charging at this rate will juice up the battery from 0% to 100% in just under 8.5 hours. The electric motor in both variants of the i4 is capable of handling up to 195 kW of regenerative braking. During regular use, the i4 M50 will run predominantly in rear-wheel drive mode, conserving energy and thus increasing range.

Standard on this M Performance variant are adaptive M dampers with uprated springs, self-levelling rear air suspension, near-actuator wheel slip limiter, custom anti-roll bars and an additional spring strut tower brace, variable sport steering, M sport brakes, and wheel sizes from 18 to 20 inches (mixed sized tyres).

The i4 M50 is dressed to impress, featuring a unique front apron with BMW M’s signature U-shaped graphic, additional side air intakes for better brake cooling, Cerium Grey kidney grille, and M-specific rear spoiler. Full LED headlights and tail lights are standard, though the former can be upgraded to adaptive units with BMW Laserlight and BMW Selective Beam function.

At the back, it gets a model-specific rear bumper with an integrated diffuser, M spoiler lip, black window surrounds and black mirror caps. Exterior paint options include two solid colours, seven metallic shades and one Frozen Matte option. Special colours from the BMW Individual palette can also be specified.

Moving inside, the i4 M50 gets the typical M Sport/Performance treatment, with appointments such as anthracite headlining, aluminium rhombicle trimmings, M Performance steering wheel, M Performance-specific graphics in the digital instrumentation, M seat belts, and stainless steel foot pedals.

Speaking of which, the freestanding curved glass display layout is identical to the eDrive40, featuring a 12.3-inch meter panel that’s joined with the 14.9-inch infotainment display. The latter, which comes with BMW Operating System 8 as standard, is angled slightly towards the driver, and the entire display features an anti-reflective coating. This being a BMW i model, the logo on the steering wheel gets a blue outline, and the gearstick and push-start button are accented in blue.

Sport seats are standard, with various upholstery options to choose from, including perforated Sensatec or Vernasca leather, as well as BMW Individual Merino leather that are available in several colours. Acoustic glass windscreen is standard, though the large panoramic roof remains an option. Boot space is 470 litres, and expands to 1,290 litres with the rear bench folded.

All i4 models get an acoustic pedestrian protection system as standard, which is basically an artificially generated sound that’s produced by several exterior speakers. The sound comes on when driving at speeds below 21 km/h in Europe, or 31 km/h in the US. A special interior audio signature has also been developed in close collaboration with Hans Zimmer, the intensity of which increases in Sport mode.

Lastly, the i4 ships with up to 40 driver assistance systems, enabling Level 2 semi autonomous driving. This includes Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go function, Speed Limit Assist, Front-Collision Warning with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Rear-Collision Prevention, and Lane Departure Warning. The Driving Assistant Professional package adds Steering and Lane Control Assistant, operable at up to 180 km/h.

