2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 now in Malaysia – 483 km EV range; 286 PS; fr RM258k; RM126k less than eDrive40

In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 1 August 2023 1:54 pm / 8 comments

BMW Malaysia has expanded the local i4 range to now include the new eDrive35 and eDrive35 M Sport, which join the existing eDrive40 and M50. With this, customers now have more versions of the i4 to choose from to suit their budgets.

On that mention, the i4 eDrive35 retails for RM258,210 on-the-road (OTR) without insurance, while the eDrive35 M Sport goes for RM284,210. These prices are with a standard two-year warranty, but if you opt for the extended warranty (five years) and service (six years) package, the eDrive35 goes up to RM273,800 and the eDrive35 M Sport to RM299,800.

Keep in mind that the OTR prices listed are inclusive of road tax (RM2,644 for both eDrive35 variants), which is currently exempted for electric vehicles (EVs) until the end of 2025. As such, the actual amount payable is lower until after then. As with other fully-imported (CBU) EVs, the i4 also benefits from import duty and excise duty exemption until December 31, 2025.

We should point out that the price gap between the eDrive35 and eDrive40 M Sport is RM126,000, with the difference reduced to RM100,000 when the eDrive35 M Sport replaces the former in the same comparison. The more affordable price points to come with a catch, and that is the powertrain and equipment you’ll get for your money.

Like the eDrive40 M Sport, both eDrive35 variants feature a rear-mounted electric motor. However, the unit is rated at 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) and 400 Nm of torque instead of the eDrive40’s 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) and 430 Nm. As such, the 0-100 km/h time of the eDrive35 variants is three tenths of a second slower at six seconds instead of 5.7 seconds – the top speed is 190 km/h.

The electric motor also draws power from a lithium-ion battery with a lower gross energy capacity of 70.3 kWh (66 kWh usable), so the WLTP-rated range is up to 483 km. By comparison, the eDrive40’s battery has a gross capacity of 83.9 kWh (81.5 kWh usable) and it provides up to 590 km of range.

An 11-kW onboard AC charger (Type 2) is shared with the eDrive40, which gets the eDrive35’s battery to a full charge in about 8.25 hours with a charger capable of that amount of power. As for DC fast charging (CCS2), the eDrive35 variants can only handle up to 180 kW instead of 200 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in 32 minutes. These times are not that far off the eDrive40, it should be noted.

In terms of equipment, the eDrive35 is dressed in the Sport package that is paired with 18-inch double-spoke style 853 bicolour light-alloy wheels and Frozen Grey exterior highlights. You’ll also get LED headlamps (eDrive40 gets Laserlight), standard passive suspension (eDrive40 gets adaptive M suspension), oak grain open-pored fine-wood trim, an anthracite M headliner, three-zone climate control, powered front seats with driver’s side memory function, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a powered tailgate, IconicSounds Electric and Comfort Access.

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 spec sheet; click to enlarge

The eDrive35 M Sport builds upon the entry-level option by gaining new bumpers with a more aggressive design as well as the M high-gloss Shadowline exterior package. The wheels remain at 18 inches in diameter, but they are M Aerodynamic style 858 M bicolour units instead.

Inside, you’ll get an M leather steering wheel, aluminium ‘Rhombicle’ anthracite M interior trim and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system, which features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen.

ConnectedDrive services are included along with Connected Package Professional, the latter providing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The base eDrive35 also gets the dual-screen setup, but its BMW Live Cockpit Plus system means you won’t get a head-up display.

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

Even so, both variants will come standard with the Driving Assistant package that includes Active Cruise Control with stop & go function, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Return, Lane Change Warning, Front Collision Warning with Brake Intervention (AEB), Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, Rear Collision Prevention and Speed Limit Info. There’s also the Parking Assistant package providing assisted parking, a reverse camera, Active Park Distance Control and the Reversing Assistant.

The i4 eDrive35 is available in Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Sanremo Green, Skyscraper Grey and Aventurine Red, while the eDrive35 M Sport gains two additional options: M Portimao Blue and M Brooklyn Grey. The perforated Sensatec synthetic leather comes in either Black, Cognac or Tacora Red.

Each purchase comes with an eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty, a public charging cable, a portable home charger, roadside assistance, BMW Service Online and the BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App – BMW Privileges Card.

Here’s an overview of the BMW i4 range in Malaysia with OTR pricing:

BMW i4 eDrive35: RM258,210; RM273,800 with extended warranty and service (BMW Service + Repair Inclusive or BSRI)

BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport: RM284,210; RM299,800 with BSRI

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport: RM384,210; RM399,800 with BSRI

BMW i4 M50: RM430,210; RM445,800 with BSRI

2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

2023 BMW i4 M50 spec sheet; click to enlarge

