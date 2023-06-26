2023 BMW i4 M50 EV in Malaysia – 544 PS/795 Nm dual-motor AWD with 510 km range; from RM430,210

In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 26 June 2023 1:16 pm / 0 comments

Launched in Malaysia last month, the BMW i4 M50 brings uprated performance to the i4 electric vehicle range which begins with the i4 eDrive40 that arrived in Malaysia in April last year.

Here, the Malaysian-specification i4 M50 gets the M Sport exterior package which brings the M rear spoiler and a rear diffuser insert in black, along with 20-inch BMW Individual Style 862 aero alloy wheels. Here, this example is shod in Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5 tyres measuring 245/35R20 in front and 255/35R20 at the rear.

Being of M50 specification, this i4 packs a dual-motor electric powertrain featuring a front motor producing 258 PS and 430 Nm of torque for the front axle, and a rear motor producing 313 PS and 365 Nm; this rear motor is rated for 27 PS and 65 Nm less than the rear-axle unit in the base eDrive40 that makes 340 PS and 430 Nm.

Of course the combined output in the M50 eclipses that of eDrive40, this higher performance variant packing 544 PS and 795 Nm of torque in total. This is via activating the Sport Boost function that grants the driver access to the full complement for 10 seconds, enabling the i4 M40 to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds, or nearly two seconds quicker than that achieved by the eDrive40.

Top speed in the i4 M40 is an electronically limited 225 km/h, which is 35 km/h higher that the 190 km/h maximum achieved by the i4 eDrive40. the i4 M50 features an 83.9 kWh (80.7 kWh nett) lithium-ion battery that is good for up to 510 km on a single charge, or down approximately 80 km from the eDrive40 with the same battery capacity.

Charging at 11 kW AC brings a full charge to the i4 M50 in eight hours 15 minutes, while DC charging at its maximum 200 kW brings a 10-80% state of charge in 31 minutes.

Inside, the i4 M50 features a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel for the driver alongside a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, together comprising the Curved Display, both running BMW Operating System 8. Smartphone connectivity here is supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also included is the Qi wireless charging pad.

Audio comes courtesy of a 17-speaker, 525-watt Harman Kardon surround sound system which incorporates the BMW IconicSounds Electric synthesised “engine” sounds. Further interior equipment includes three-zone climate control, keyless entry, push-button start and power-adjustable front seats with memory for the driver’s seat, and more.

Safety equipment on the i4 M50 includes the Driving Assistant Professional package, which brings autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring and collision prevention. Also on are adaptive high beam, park assist, 360-degree camera ensemble, acoustic pedestrian warning as well as Active Protection.

Exterior colours for the i4 M50 in Malaysia are Mineral White, Black Sapphire, M Brooklyn Grey, M Portimao Blue and Sanremo Green, which can be paired with Vernasca leather upholstery either in black (with blue contrast stitching) or in Cognac.

The BMW i4 M50 is priced from RM430,210, or RM445,800 to include the full five-year, unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled servicing; the drive battery is covered by an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty, whichever comes first.