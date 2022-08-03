BMW has added a new eDrive35 variant to the BMW i4 range, which comes with a smaller battery and a less powerful motor compared to its eDrive40 and M50 siblings.
The BMW i4 eDrive35 has a single motor powering the rear wheels producing 280 hp (210 kW) and 400 Nm of torque. This is just slightly down from the eDrive40’s 335 hp and 430 Nm figures – as a result, the 0-100 km/h sprint is only a little slower at 6 seconds versus the eDrive40’s 5.7 seconds.
The biggest difference is the size of the battery, with the eDrive35 getting a 70.2 kWh battery with 66 kWh nett usable capacity. As a comparison, the eDrive40’s battery is 83.9 kWh with 81.5 kWh usable. As a result of the smaller capacity, WLTP range is 490 km versus the eDrive40’s 590 km – that’s a full 100 km less.
Pricing will very from market to market depending on specs but we’ve read that the eDrive35 is priced roughly 10% cheaper than the eDrive40. If we translate that difference to Malaysian pricing, would you pay RM337k for an i4 eDrive35 to save over the i4 eDrive40’s RM374k price tag?
