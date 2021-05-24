In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 24 May 2021 10:14 am / 0 comments

BMW has previously confirmed that there will be a performance-focused version of its i4 electric sedan, and we could see it when the model makes its debut in North America on June 1. However, we won’t need to wait until then because an image of what is likely the i4 M50 xDrive has been leaked on Instagram, but has since been taken down.

The M50 xDrive will be the company’s first electrified M Performance model and is said to feature a dual-motor powertrain that provides all-wheel drive and 530 PS (523 hp), and is good for a 0-100 km/h time of four seconds. The range-topper is positioned ahead of the eDrive40 and eDrive35, both with a single rear electric motor providing 334 PS (330 hp) and 272 PS (268 hp) respectively.

Reports indicate the M50 xDrive and eDrive40 will both be equipped with an 80-kWh battery, with the mid-range variant said to offer up to 590 km of range on a full charge (WLTP). BMW has yet to confirm the range that the more powerful M Performance car will likely provide, although it is expected to lesser given its more capable powertrain. The base eDrive35 gets a 60-kWh battery, but there’s no expected range provided yet.

BMW i4 with M Sport package

The M50 xDrive will come with BMW IconicSounds Electric, which is a sound portfolio developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer to ensure a rich aural experience for those behind the wheel. The M version of the i4 will get a different sound profile to make sure it stands out from the regular variants.

As for the exterior styling, the performance EV looks rather similar to the M Sport package shown in April, including an aggressive front bumper with prominent air inlets, sporty side skirts, fancier wheels and a diffuser element at the rear. Look a little closer and you’ll notice the Shadow Line package and a blacked-out front grille, the latter featuring a black surround and a M badging. The black side mirrors are also different, sporting a twin-prong neck mounting them to the body.

We’ll only get more details about the sporty i4 when it is finally launched in the United States early next month alongside the iX crossover, so stay tuned.