By Jonathan Lee / 19 May 2021 12:35 pm

The ink has barely dried on the first photos of the new BMW i4, but already the electric four-door coupé has made its way onto the BMW Malaysia website, hinting of things to come. The car is the second recent BMW i model to appear on the site after the iX SUV late last year.

As expected, the webpage doesn’t list anything more than what we already know about the i4, which is to say not much at all. However, visitors can register their interest if they so wish, although they likely won’t hear back in several months, if not years.

What we do know about the i4 is that it shares the same body as the forthcoming 4 Series Gran Coupé, albeit with unique touches such as new front bumper and rear diffuser designs, a closed-off i-badged grille, flat-faced aerodynamic wheels and plenty of typical BMW i blue highlights.

The car will also be offered in several variants with a claimed range of up to 590 km on the WLTP cycle. On the other end of the spectrum is performance – the i4 will be available with up to 390 kW (530 PS), likely on the M Performance version, that will see it hit 100 km/h from rest in about four seconds.

All this does not necessarily mean that the car is coming soon, certainly not when, even in Europe, sales are only due to kick off at the end of the year. Then again, BMW Group Malaysia has been very quick to launch new models in recent months, so expect the i4 to go on sale here not long after.

It also lays bare BMW Group Malaysia’s interest in bringing both the i4 and iX in as part of its future electrification strategy and perhaps nudging the government to develop a more defined roadmap for electric vehicles. Notably, the site omits any mention of the also-new iX3, which suggests that the company isn’t just adding cars on a whim.