4 November 2020

With the G22 BMW 4 Series Coupe and G23 4 Series Convertible having made their debuts, the 4 Series Gran Coupe will soon have its turn as our spy photographers have captured images of the four-door coupe development units running road tests. Two different variants have been photographed here, the first example likely to be a 430i four-cylinder, and the second example likely to be the M440i.

The latter is indicated by its larger front bumper corner intakes, while its rear end sports a pair of trapezoidal exhaust outlets. The development unit here wears larger wheels and tyres too, compared to those on the first example also photographed in this batch. The door handles on the upcoming Gran Coupe appear to be from the all-electric i4, in a departure from those used on the coupe and convertible.

The front end is shared with its two-door siblings, as the Gran Coupe is distinguished by its bodywork from the B-pillar rearwards. The fastback four-door receives the same rear-end treatment as the Coupe and Convertible as well.

M440i Gran Coupe development car

Inside, the front half of the occupant cabin should mimic that of its two-door 4 Series siblings, which in turn are derived from the G20 3 Series dashboard architecture. The fastback roofline on the Gran Coupe will limit rear passenger headroom relative to the sedan, though accommodations here will certainly be more welcoming than in the Coupe and Convertible with the additional pair of doors.

Powertrain options should mirror those of the G22 two-door, where the top of the non-M range is represented by the M440i as seen here, powered by the firm’s 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six producing 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic. The 430i variant should receive the same 258 hp and 400 Nm as the Coupe.

Our source indicates that the Gran Coupe will share all powertrain options with its two-door siblings, which means the 184 hp/300 Nm 2.0 litre petrol will join the range as well. On the diesel front, this means the 190 hp/400 Nm 420d and 286 hp/650 Nm 430d xDrive should feature as well, along with the 340 hp/700 Nm M440d xDrive.

Our source also points to rumours that the 4 Series Gran Coupe will gain an M4 variant in this generation, and should that car materialise, it will go head to head with the Audi RS5 Sportback.