In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 20 April 2021 10:14 am / 0 comments

The BMW i4 electric four-door grand tourer has made its official debut at the Auto Shanghai 2021, and it’s shown for the first time wearing an M Sport kit. BMW said sales of the EV will begin in China sometime this year, before it is launched in other markets.

Compared to the first set of photos the automaker released in March, the M Sport package isn’t all that over-the-top. Up front, it gets a very familiar bumper redesign, while retaining the air curtains at the edges and the full-height mesh kidney grille with blue surrounds.

Over to the side you’ll find a black graphic strip that runs along the bottom (the regular i4 has this in blue), dual-finned fenders with an M badge, and a new set of 19-inch M lightweight five-spoke alloy wheels. There’s also blue outlined hub caps with matching brake callipers front and back.

As for the back, changes are most subtle here. The rear bumper design is new, replete with a reprofiled diffuser. The blue strips that outline where the exhaust exits typically sit have been retained as well.

Unfortunately, there are still no photos to show the i4’s interior. However, you can expect the usual M Sport treatment such as black headlining, nicer steering wheel, new upholstery material with contrast stitching, and maybe even a fancier seatbelt design. Also, expect the cabin to be similar to the regular 4 Series.

No performance figures have been revealed yet, but BMW said the i4 will offer the perfect balance between sporty driving, long-distance comfort and sustainable performance that is “unique” in this segment. Its battery pack will offer up to 590 km of range on a full charge (WLTP cycle), and the electric motors is capable of producing 530 PS. The century dash is done in four seconds.

GALLERY: BMW i4 (non-M Sport)