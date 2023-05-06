In Cars, Great Wall / By Paul Tan / 6 May 2023 1:47 pm / 0 comments

Great Wall Motor Malaysia has previewed a duo of the upcoming GWM Cannon pickup trucks at the MAS 2023 event happening this week.

We first heard about these trucks sometime in mid-2022 when they were referred to as the Poer P12 for the more passenger-oriented blue version here, and Poer P11 for the white workhorse-oriented truck you see here, but they are now known as the GWM Cannon as it is called in the Australian market.

Under the hood is a 2.0 litre turbodiesel engine that produces 160 hp and 400 Nm of torque, paired to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

The blue truck here (P12) has a bold front grille with a thick frame and horizontal bars in chrome, the P11 sports a “nebula” grille instead. The headlamps on the P11 are also shaped to look like “hawk eyes,” as the company describes them, compared to the more angular look of those on the P12.

Previously, the Poer P12 was advertised with a RM13x,xxx price tag while the Poer P11 was estimated to be priced from RM11x,xxx, but this was a year ago and with currency fluctuations, we wouldn’t hold firm to those previous indicated prices.

GALLERY: GWM Cannon (passenger/Poer P12)

GALLERY: GWM Cannon (workhorse/Poer P11)