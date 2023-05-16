In Cars, Great Wall, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 May 2023 12:51 pm / 1 comment

In addition to the Haval H6, Great Wall Motor Malaysia also provided preliminary specifications of the GWM Cannon pick-up trucks coming our way this year. The Cannon range consists of two dual-cab models, including the P12 that is more passenger focused, and the P11 the is more of a commercial workhorse.

The P12 and P11 share the same cargo bed size measuring 1,520 mm long, 1,520 mm wide and 540 mm tall. This is also true of the wheelbase that spans 3,230 mm, but the exterior dimensions do differ between both models.

According to the spec sheets, the P12 measures 5,410 mm long, 1,934 mm wide and 1,886 mm, while the P11 is 5,425 mm long, 1,883 mm wide and 1,882 mm tall. You can tell them apart by their front ends, with the P12 sporting a chrome-heavy front grille featuring horizontal slats and model-specific headlamps.

Meanwhile, the P11’s grille is more subdued, and its insert features a diamond-patterned mesh emanating from the large badge. The headlamps on the P11 also have a slight notch to them and lack the C-shaped daytime running lights as on the P12. It’s the same story with the rear, as the P11’s taillights are simpler in look compared to the P12.

Inside, the P12’s air vents on the dashboard are oriented vertically, while the corner air vents in the P11 are designed differently. The centre console in the former is also dressed up with nicer shinier materials to reflect the P12’s positioning in the line-up.

As for powertrains, both models are powered by a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that serves up 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 400 Nm of torque. This is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system.

The similarities extend to the suspension setup, with both using double wishbones at the front, while the rear features leaf springs. However, the P12 gets electric power steering and larger 18-inch alloy wheels (with 265/60 profile tyres) instead of the P11’s hydraulic system and 17-inch alloys (with 245/70 profile tyres).

In terms of equipment, the P12 comes with a locking differential, selectable drive modes, automatic LED headlamps with a follow-me-home function, LED taillights, powered side mirrors, an integrated tailgate step, leather upholstery, powered front seats, paddle shifters, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen head unit (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), automatic air-conditioning (with rear vents) as well as keyless entry and engine start.

On safety and driver assistance, the P12 is equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), traffic sign recognition and Level 2 semi-autonomous features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane centring and autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

We didn’t get a complete spec sheet of the P11 but based on our time with a test drive unit, the workhorse misses out on some of the P12’s features like the locking differential, digital instrument panel (analogue with a multi-info display), dual powered front seats (it’s only powered for the driver’s seat), rear air vents and Level 2 ADAS. It does, however, get a sunroof, which is curious.

Of course, just like with the Haval H6, the specifications mentioned here are not fully representative of the end version customers here will get, although a local GWM Malaysia representative told us that the specifications will not be very different from what we get.

