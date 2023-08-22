GWM Cannon Ultra double-cab pick-up truck – first 66 units now in Malaysia, open for booking; from RM128k

In Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Mick Chan / 22 August 2023 9:44 am / 1 comment

The GWM Cannon has reached its 500,000th units production milestone, and along with it comes news that the double-cab pick-up truck is now open for booking in Malaysia, with the first 66 units having arrived in the country.

First previewed in May with preliminary specifications revealed later in the same month, the Cannon P12 has been advertised in Malaysia in the Ultra variant priced at RM127,800 on-the-road without insurance, with a five-year, 150,000 km warranty. Its powerplant is a 163 PS/400 Nm 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine mated with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive.

Visually, the Cannon P12 – which denotes its passenger focused kit – is identified by a chromed front grille with horizontal slats and gets variant-specific headlamps with daytime running lights, as compared to the more workhorse-like P11 that wears a diamond-patterned grille, and notched headlamps without DRLs.

While both the passenger-focused P12 and workhorse P11 variants share powertrain and suspension specifications, the latter being a double wishbone front and leaf spring arrangement at the rear, the P12 is equipped with electric power steering and larger 18-inch alloy wheels and 265/60 tyres while the P11 gets hydraulic power steering and 17-inch alloy wheels on 245/70 tyres. Notable driveline equipment for the P12 also includes a locking differential and selectable drive modes.

As reiterated by GWM, the cabin of the Cannon P12 Ultra is equipped with a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch infotainment display supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electronic gear selector, electronic parking brake with auto hold, electric front seat adjustment, rear air-con vents, with keyless entry and engine start.

Driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane centring and autonomous emergency braking (AEB), along with a 360-degree camera system. GWM adds that the Cannon gets seven airbags, comprised of dual front, side and curtain units plus a far-side airbag, or centre airbag to prevent collision with another occupant on the far side.

Though pricing of the GWM Cannon P12 Ultra has yet to be officially stated, the first batch of 66 units are open for booking in Malaysia, and the double-cab pick-up truck is open for viewing at GWM showrooms nationwide.

