2023 GWM Cannon Ultra – first batch of 66 units now in Malaysia, 163 PS/400 Nm 2.0L turbodiesel, RM128k

Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia has announced an update for the 2023 GWM Cannon, with the company indicating the pick-up truck’s arrival in the country via an Instagram post. It said that the first batch of 66 units are now available, the number of units being in conjunction with the country’s 66th year of independence.

First previewed at the Malaysia Autoshow in May, the Cannon range is made up of two dual-cab models, the first being a passenger-focused variant called the P12, and the second a commercial offering called the P11. They’re easily distinguishable from their front grilles (chrome-heavy with horizontal slats on the P12, diamond-patterned on the P11), headlights and wheel designs (18-inch on the P12, 17-inch on the P11)

While there was no indication as to the variant composition of the initial batch, it’s likely that they are all P12 units in Ultra specification, as intimated by a number of dealer postings of it made on social media late last month.

Prices for both variants haven’t been officially revealed, but the dealer postings have indicated – complete with a price list – that the Cannon P12 Ultra goes for RM127,800 on-the-road without insurance.

Both Cannon variants feature the same 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel powertrain, which offers 163 PS (161 hp) and 400 Nm of torque in the way of output. The mill is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system.

The P12 specification list includes a locking differential, selectable drive modes, automatic LED headlamps with a follow-me-home function, LED taillights, powered side mirrors and an integrated tailgate step.

Interior kit includes leather upholstery, powered front seats, paddle shifters, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen head unit (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), automatic air-conditioning (with rear vents) as well as keyless entry and engine start.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the P12 is equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), traffic sign recognition and Level 2 semi-autonomous features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane centring and autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

