2023 GWM Cannon Ultra in Malaysia – from RM128k according to local dealer; 2.0L turbodiesel, 8AT, AEB

In Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2023 4:34 pm / 1 comment

A Great Wall Motor (GWM) dealer in Malaysia has begun advertising the availability of the Cannon P12, which will apparently be available in a sole Ultra variant. The pick-up truck was previewed here back in May this year, with preliminary specifications being revealed later in the same month.

The Cannon range consists of two dual-cab models, with the P12 being the passenger-focused option while the P11 is more of a commercial workhorse. You can tell the two apart by face, with the P12 sporting a chrome-heavy front grille featuring horizontal slats and model-specific headlamps with daytime running lights. Meanwhile, the P11 sports a diamond-patterned grille, notched headlamps and no DRLs.

According to the dealer posting on Facebook, the Cannon P12 in Ultra guise is priced at RM127,800 on-the-road without insurance. No detailed specifications were provided, but it should be unchanged from what was presented to us two months ago.

The Cannon is powered by a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that serves up 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 400 Nm of torque. This is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system.

The setup is standard for the P12 and P11, as is the use of double wishbones at the front and rear leaf springs. However, the P12 gets electric power steering and larger 18-inch alloy wheels (with 265/60 profile tyres) instead of the P11’s hydraulic system and 17-inch alloys (with 245/70 profile tyres).

The P12 also comes with a locking differential, selectable drive modes, automatic LED headlamps with a follow-me-home function, LED taillights, powered side mirrors, an integrated tailgate step, leather upholstery, powered front seats, paddle shifters, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen head unit (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), automatic air-conditioning (with rear vents) as well as keyless entry and engine start.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the P12 is equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), traffic sign recognition and Level 2 semi-autonomous features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane centring and autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

GWM Malaysia has yet to formally announce the start of sales of the Cannon, but it looks like this local dealer is jumping the gun on this. Each purchase comes with a five-year, 150,000-km warranty.

