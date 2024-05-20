2024 Volkswagen Golf R CKD now on sale in Malaysia – 320 PS/400 Nm, R Performance package, RM334k

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced that the 2024 Volkswagen Golf R is finally on sale in the country, at a retail price of RM334,012 on-the-road without insurance. The price does however come with a Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP), which provides owners with a five-year maintenance and five-year unlimited mileage warranty as well as five years of roadside assistance; without it, the car costs RM317,434.
The CKD version makes its debut nine months after it was first previewed here, and does so with the kit as specified then. As mentioned previously, it’s locally assembled in Pekan, making it the first time the flagship Golf variant has been assembled outside of Germany. The car first made its way on to the local scene in CBU form back in 2022.
The CKD model comes with a R Performance package as standard, and this is made up of an Akrapovic titanium exhaust, a rear spoiler, 19-inch ‘Estoril’ alloy wheels with 235/35R19 tyres as well as Drift and Special drive modes. The latter joins the existing selection of Comfort, Sport, Race, and Individual available for the car.
Standard fit items include a sports suspension, full automatic LED headlights, LED DRLs and tail lights, keyless entry with push-button ignition and a rear view camera with front and rear parking sensors. Meanwhile, the interior kit list includes a 10-inch Discover Pro system, a 10-speaker, 480 watt Harman Kardon sound system and a wireless smartphone charging pad.
Also to be found is three-zone air-conditioning, active climate front seats (with electric adjustment and lumbar adjustment for the driver), a multi-function leather sports steering wheel with shift paddles, a head-up display and ambient lighting with five preset themes.
Power continues to be provided by an EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol inline-four cylinder TSI engine offering 320 PS at 5,600 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque, available from 2,000 to 5,600 rpm.
Drive is transmitted to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel-drive, and it’s all good enough to haul the R to 100 km/h from standstill in 4.8 seconds on to an electronically-controlled 250 km/h top speed.
Safety and driver assistance equipment includes seven airbags (front, front side, curtain and one centre) and IQ.Drive, which brings Travel Assist with adaptive cruise control (ACC), side assist with rear cross traffic alert, front assist, emergency assist, and lane assist.
GALLERY: Volkswagen Golf R CKD, 2023 preview
Comments
ICE performance car era is over. EVs can match 0-100 times at half the cost.
At that price can buy you a BYD Seal with spares to pay for several years of charging fees… Not losing out on performance. I think so
laughs in tesla 3 performance
Nothing fancy to shout about. i mean 2024 already……
Well, at least ICE users don’t need to wait 30 to 60 mins at a DC Charger just to recharge the batteries. Not to mention that ICE Cars typically have higher top speed than EVs.
Tesla M3P 0 to 100 in 3.1 sec, top speed 265km/h.
Golf R….hahahahaha
HAHAHAHAHAHA… ICE is dead, just admit it. this kind of performance with 330K? MG4 can do it just RM150k
Five years ago this would’ve been great, but it’s too expensive for this era of cars in Malaysia. Golf R is the ultimate daily-able hot hatch but this one doesn’t even have 360 camera?
BaikBeliTesla.
Tesla Model 3 performance will tapow this bertiang tiang and more reliable than this always Visit Workshop car. The saving of 90k you can even treat your mistress to nice holiday in europe.
what is the rear suspension sys. torsion beam or multi link