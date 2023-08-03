2023 Volkswagen Golf R Mk8 with Performance Pack teased for Malaysia – coming as a CKD model?

In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 3 August 2023 8:00 pm / 7 comments

Volkswagen Malaysia has begun teasing an update for Golf R Mk8 on its social media pages, with each post carrying the caption “things are about to get R-rated.” Based on the purposely blurred images, the Golf could soon come with the Performance Pack, which wasn’t part of the standard kit when the all-wheel hot hatchback was launched here last February.

Squinting immensely hard, we can roughly guess some of the items that will be part of the Performance Pack, which are 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels (the Golf R initially arrived with Adelaide alloys) and a more prominent rear wing similar to the one on the Golf R 20 Years and Golf GTI Clubsport.

There’s also a shot (still blurred out) of what are possibly new exhaust tips, although we’re unsure if they are part of an Akrapovic exhaust system. The Performance Pack also adds two new drive modes: Drift and Special, with the latter also called Nurburgring in certain markets.

No additional details are available for now, but we reckon the Golf R will also follow in the Golf GTI’s footsteps by gaining the IQ.Drive suite of driver assistance features. The rest of the kit list should remain unchanged from before.

There’s also reason to believe the Golf R will become a locally-assembled (CKD) model, as we previously reported on a local dealer accepting orders for the CKD Golf R not too long ago. The Golf R is a fully-imported (CBU) car that retailed for RM431,162 on-the-road without insurance, but it is now missing from the Volkswagen Malaysia website. Expect more details to be released in the coming weeks.

GALLERY: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R (CBU)

