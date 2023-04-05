In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 5 April 2023 12:57 pm / 3 comments

Announced last week, the 2023 Volkswagen Mk8 Golf GTI has been updated for the Malaysian market to now include the IQ.Drive suite of driver assistance features, and is now priced at RM246,012 on-the-road without insurance. Now, we can bring you a comprehensive, live gallery showing the latest iteration of the perennial hot hatch favourite.

Featured in the ID.Drive driver assistance suite are Travel Assist with adaptive cruise control (ACC), Side Assist with rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), Front Assist (essentially Volkswagen’s branding for autonomous emergency braking – AEB), Emergency Assist and Lane Assist.

Marking out the latest iteration of the Mk8 Golf GTI in Malaysia is the set of inset LED foglamps which are embedded honeycomb mesh pattern at the lower corners of the front bumper, while most other exterior equipment is carried over; rolling stock is a set of 18-inch ‘Richmond’ design alloys shod in 225/40 tyres, and the brakes get red-painted calipers. Here, the driveline continues to get the ESC-based XDS differential lock.

The ADAS kit joins other features including three-zone automatic climate control, active climate front seats with electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, a multi-function leather-trimmed steering wheel with shift paddles, 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit, 10-inch Discover Media infotainment system, ambient lighting with five preset themes, selectable drive modes, and Vehicle Dynamics Manager with Dynamic Chassis Control.

Further conveniences are comprised of a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as wireless smartphone charging. For upholstery, the 2023 Golf GTI gets Vienne leather in black and light grey along with the signature GTI contrasting red trim, and is joined by the ‘GTI’ logos on the upper sections of the front seats.

Motive power for the Mk8 Golf GTI continues to be the 2.0 litre TSI turbocharged inline-four petrol engine which makes 245 PS from 5,000 rpm to 6,200 rpm and 370 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 4,300 rpm. Outputs are sent to the front wheels, through a seven-speed wet-clutch DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The 2023 Volkswagen Mk8 Golf GTI is priced at RM246,012 on-the-road excluding insurance, and its selection of exterior colours for the Malaysian market is comprised of Atlantic Blue, Kings Red, Deep Black, Moonstone Grey and Oryx White. The performance hatchback is covered in Malaysia by a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, with three years of complimentary maintenance and five years of roadside assistance.