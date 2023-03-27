The Volkswagen Golf GTI has been updated for the Malaysia, and the perennial hot hatch favourite in this market now receives the IQ.Drive suite of advanced driver assistance features. This time, the Mk8 Golf GTI is priced at RM246,012 on-the-road excluding insurance.
This is a RM19k hike over the Mk8 GTI’s most recent 2023 price earlier in the year (RM227k), and with the 1.4 TSI R-Line variant now discontinued, the GTI is now the most affordable Golf on sale in Malaysia. Just for your reference, the GTI was launched in February last year for RM212k, going up to RM216k with SST in July.
As before, motive power for the Mk8 Golf GTI continues to be the 2.0 litre TSI turbocharged inline-four petrol engine rated to produce 245 PS from 5,000 rpm to 6,200 rpm and 370 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 4,300 rpm, and these outputs are sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed wet-clutch DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Now also added to the exterior of the Mk8 Golf GTI in Malaysia are the inset LED foglamps which are embedded into the honeycomb mesh trim pattern. Rolling stock, similarly, is carried over, being the 18-inch ‘Richmond’ design alloy wheels wearing 225/40 tyres, which continue to house red-painted brake calipers. The FWD driveline continues to be equipped with the ESC-based XDS electronic differential lock system.
Included in the IQ.Drive advanced driver assistance suite are Travel Assist with adaptive cruise control (ACC), Side Assist with rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), Front Assist (essentially Volkswagen’s branding for autonomous emergency braking – AEB), Emergency Assist and Lane Assist.
Joining the kit list for the 2023 Golf GTI in Malaysia include three-zone automatic climate control, active climate front seats with electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, a multi-function leather-trimmed steering wheel with shift paddles, 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit, 10-inch Discover Media infotainment system, ambient lighting with five preset themes, selectable drive modes, and Vehicle Dynamics Manager with Dynamic Chassis Control.
Also on are a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless smartphone charging, as before. Here, the Mk8 Golf GTI in Malaysia continues to use Vienna leather seat upholstery that is finished in black and light grey with the signature GTI red contrast trim, with the ‘GTI’ logo on the upper seat back that is new for this update.
Priced at RM246,012 on-the-road excluding insurance, the 2023 Volkswagen Mk8 Golf GTI is available in Malaysia in Atlantic Blue, Kings Red, Deep Black, Moonstone Grey and Oryx White, and is covered by a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, with three years of complimentary maintenance and five years of roadside assistance.
Now wearing a heftier price tag than before, albeit with added driver assistance systems, would this make it a more convincing premium hatchback for you?
GALLERY: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI in Malaysia, pre-update
Comments
Can tapao Mercedes A250. Even can top up a bit from Mercedes A200 to get this Golf GTi
Front assist means now have AEB?
YUP, full safety systems as per Euro spec now but price bump up from RM213k pre SST to RM245k
Why update? I thought a lot of boy racer “potential buyers” says that hot hatch no need ADAS?
VW trying hard to stay relevant.
Still got ppl buy Golf GTI these days?
A-class, GLA, X1, 218i seems to be the more “in thing” nowadays and they are everywhere..
At least saw a few VW Ah-Tiong more than MK8
some ppl prefer the Golf low profile brand and dont like to show off…btw, its A GTI…those who knows…knows
Bravo — nice work VW Malaysia! They listened to feedback and gave customers what they wanted. This is the way.
Yes if include with IQ Lights
Maybe VW just doesn’t want to sell its cars to Malaysians?
Opppsss, wonder those who complaint no ACC before will buy or not? Haaaa
Nicer,
Finally gets AEB, L2 semi autonomous ACC, Fog Lights too.
Rear View Camera only, but already enough for this Agile Hatchback, only missing Blind Spot Monitor?
They forgot to tick the Blind Spot Monitor check box haha
To VW: Bring back polo, vento/Jetta, CKD T-cross/Taigun, T-Roc, Taigo,/Nivus, your sales will sure skyrocket
Finally!!!
Went to see this GTI at a roadshow. Good size for a hatch and love the design but can’t get over the fact that the hard plastics are evident everywhere for a 250k vehicle. Gotta hand it up for them to have ADAS but why la the blind spot monitor missing? Thats the feature we rely more than lane keeping.
Side Assist with rear cross traffic alert (RCTA)…got la..this VAG language