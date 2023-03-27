In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 27 March 2023 3:37 pm / 17 comments

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has been updated for the Malaysia, and the perennial hot hatch favourite in this market now receives the IQ.Drive suite of advanced driver assistance features. This time, the Mk8 Golf GTI is priced at RM246,012 on-the-road excluding insurance.

This is a RM19k hike over the Mk8 GTI’s most recent 2023 price earlier in the year (RM227k), and with the 1.4 TSI R-Line variant now discontinued, the GTI is now the most affordable Golf on sale in Malaysia. Just for your reference, the GTI was launched in February last year for RM212k, going up to RM216k with SST in July.

As before, motive power for the Mk8 Golf GTI continues to be the 2.0 litre TSI turbocharged inline-four petrol engine rated to produce 245 PS from 5,000 rpm to 6,200 rpm and 370 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 4,300 rpm, and these outputs are sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed wet-clutch DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Now also added to the exterior of the Mk8 Golf GTI in Malaysia are the inset LED foglamps which are embedded into the honeycomb mesh trim pattern. Rolling stock, similarly, is carried over, being the 18-inch ‘Richmond’ design alloy wheels wearing 225/40 tyres, which continue to house red-painted brake calipers. The FWD driveline continues to be equipped with the ESC-based XDS electronic differential lock system.

Included in the IQ.Drive advanced driver assistance suite are Travel Assist with adaptive cruise control (ACC), Side Assist with rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), Front Assist (essentially Volkswagen’s branding for autonomous emergency braking – AEB), Emergency Assist and Lane Assist.

Joining the kit list for the 2023 Golf GTI in Malaysia include three-zone automatic climate control, active climate front seats with electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, a multi-function leather-trimmed steering wheel with shift paddles, 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit, 10-inch Discover Media infotainment system, ambient lighting with five preset themes, selectable drive modes, and Vehicle Dynamics Manager with Dynamic Chassis Control.

Also on are a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless smartphone charging, as before. Here, the Mk8 Golf GTI in Malaysia continues to use Vienna leather seat upholstery that is finished in black and light grey with the signature GTI red contrast trim, with the ‘GTI’ logo on the upper seat back that is new for this update.

Priced at RM246,012 on-the-road excluding insurance, the 2023 Volkswagen Mk8 Golf GTI is available in Malaysia in Atlantic Blue, Kings Red, Deep Black, Moonstone Grey and Oryx White, and is covered by a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, with three years of complimentary maintenance and five years of roadside assistance.

Now wearing a heftier price tag than before, albeit with added driver assistance systems, would this make it a more convincing premium hatchback for you?

