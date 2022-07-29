In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 29 July 2022 7:18 pm / 0 comments

At long last, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has finally revealed official pricing for the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R-Line. First announced for our market back in October 2021, the most affordable variant of the Mk8 Golf range has appeared at quite a few events previously, including a media preview in Sekinchan last November as well as at the Sepang International Circuit (the GTI and R were also launched there) and Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) this year.

The asking price is RM170,560 on-the-road without insurance, which is more than the estimated pricing revealed to us in February. Unlike its predecessor, the new R-Line, like the latest GTI, is locally assembled (CKD) in Pekan, Pahang – a first for the Golf here.

Under the bonnet, the Golf R-Line gets the familiar 1.4 litre TSI engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, with the drive being sent to the front wheels not through a DSG dual-clutch gearbox, but an Aisin-sourced eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission – this setup is also what Australia gets.

The standard R-Line package means a sporty exterior with gloss black accents, with variant-specific exhaust finishers and grille inserts to set it apart from the GTI. The wheels are 17-inch Valencia alloys (with 225/45 profile tyres), while the rest of the exterior features automatic LED Plus headlamps with LED light bars that meet at the VW logo (not DRLs), accompanied by LED taillights with dynamic turn signals and automatic wipers.

Moving inside, the Mk8’s minimalist cabin features manual Sardegna fabric seats with suede-like Art Velours sections and an embossed R logo. You also get a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel that is positioned beside a 10-inch Discover Media infotainment touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and seven speakers.

Elsewhere, touch-sensitive panels are used to control the car’s lighting and triple-zone climate control (with rear vents), adjust the infotainment volume, and for quick access to various vehicle functions by way of a panel between the central air vents. The buttons on the steering wheel are also capacitive.

Other items on the kit list include keyless entry and engine start, an electronic parking brake (but without auto hold), an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, heated wing mirrors, an ambient lighting system with five presets, four USB-C ports (two front, two rear), and black headliner and interior trim.

In the safety department, R-Line gets the usual six airbags, ABS and ESP. However, there’s no driver assistance systems like autonomous emergency braking (AEB) or adaptive cruise control. ISOFIX child seat anchors are available for the corner rear seats as well as the front passenger seat.

The Golf R-Line is offered in five colours, including Moonstone Grey (solid), Kings Red and Atlantic Blue (metallic) and Deep Black and Oryx White (pearl). Each purchase comes with a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty, three years free maintenance and five years of roadside assistance.

