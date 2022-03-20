In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 20 March 2022 4:48 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) enters its second day at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and you still have a few hours to head on over and check it out. One of the big brands on show is Volkswagen, which showcased a full lineup of updated vehicles.

The newest of these is, of course, the facelifted Tiguan Allspace, which was launched at PACE 2022 itself. The revised seven-seater SUV featured a new front fascia inspired by the Mk8 Golf, plus touch-sensitive controls on the inside and an upgraded kit list.

Starting at RM175,346, the entry-level Elegance is powered by an efficient 150 PS/250 Nm 1.4 litre TSI turbocharged engine, and when mated to a six-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive, is capable of achieving a fuel consumption figure of 7.3 litres per 100 km.

The RM220,527 R-Line 4Motion model not only ups the visual aggressiveness but also the performance, with the larger 2.0 litre mill punching out 220 PS and 350 Nm of torque. All this is sent through all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG, enabling the car to get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

Also present is the recently-launched Mk8 Golf, CKD locally assembled for the first time in both hot GTI form and as the soon-to-go-on-sale R-Line. Both models get sporty looks, comfy sports seats and a tech-laden interior with lots of capacitive touch controls. The 1.4 litre engine in the R-Line is the same as in the Allspace, but it’s mated to an Aisin-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox instead.

Retailing at RM212,711, the GTI packs an even more powerful version of the 2.0 litre power plant, pushing out 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque to the front wheels only via the same seven-speed DSG. It sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h, so it’s plenty fast.

But it’s not quite as powerful as the Arteon R-Line 4Motion, the all-paw traction of which allows 280 PS and 370 Nm to be channeled to them – getting it from zero to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds. The facelift introduced last year gives it a revised front fascia with a full-width light bar, new taillights and the touch controls that have infiltrated the rest of the local VW lineup. Priced at RM258,019, the Arteon competes squarely against the compact executive models also present at PACE, offering more power and a svelte five-door coupé design.

Lastly, the updated Passat is also here, showing the same new Volkswagen logo and touch controls as the other cars here. Both the RM183,680 Elegance (which also gets snazzy new “Bonneville” wheels) and RM212,939 R-Line are powered by a 2.0 litre TSI engine with outputs of 190 PS and 320 Nm and 220 PS and 350 Nm respectively, sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG.

Volkswagen is just one of several premium brands exhibiting at PACE, including BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Looking for something on two wheels? Not to worry, as we’ve got you covered with BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson, which will also be at the event.

All of them will have their own deals in store, and PACE is also one of the last chances for you to take advantage of the SST rebate (100% for these CKD Volkswagens), which ends on June 30. You will also be getting your car in time for the Raya holidays.

Need to finance your car? You can turn to our co-sponsor RHB Bank, which is offering rates as low as 1.99%* per annum (flat rate equivalent) on a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle through RHB Green Financing. For a regular car, you’ll be able to take advantage of RHB Vehicle Financing-i (Variable Rate) with rates as low as 2.10%* per annum (flat rate equivalent).

To sweeten the deal, RHB Bank provides principal reduction and daily rest balance reduction to save on profit charges; it also won’t penalise you with exit fees if you settle your loan early. What’s more, if you finance a minimum of RM50,000 of your car’s cost through RHB Bank at PACE 2022, you’ll receive complimentary RM100,000 of personal accident coverage from Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad.

And if you’re looking to trade in your existing car beforehand, you’ll receive a higher valuation through myTukar, which will also be present at the event. The online used car marketplace will handle everything including paperwork and dealings with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), and once your car has passed inspection, you will be paid instantly.

On top of all these offers, all new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners, including a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection films from Kuzig Glanz, a RM500 voucher for auto window films and auto coatings from V-Kool, a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions from Blueair, a RM500 voucher for child car seats from Recaro Kids and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

There will also be a fleet of quality pre-owned premium vehicles from participating brands, and customers who purchase them will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

Last but not least, those who ordered their cars at PACE 2022 will be in the running to win 10 smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and their partner. Full details here.

There’s still time to enjoy deals from the participating brands as well as guaranteed vouchers from PACE and lucky draws, come on over to SCCC until 7pm to check it out.

*Based on current prevailing Base Rate (BR) of 2.5% as at 19 January 2022. Offered rates vary depending based on your commercial credit assessment.