In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Mick Chan / 20 March 2022 3:05 pm / 0 comments

Happening here at the Setia City Convention Centre is the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), and today is the final day of the expo which is running this weekend from March 19 to 20, 2022. One of the brands present at the expo is Ford, which has brought a selection of 4X4 models to this year’s edition.

The Ranger pick-up truck is a perennial best-seller for the Blue Oval, and the sustained interest brings yet another version of the T6-generation dual-cab load-lugger, the Ranger XLT Plus Special Edition, priced at RM136,888.

As its designation would suggest, this is based on the XLT Plus trim variant that pack the manufacturer’s 2.0 litre EcoBlue four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 180 PS and 420 Nm of torque, which is paired with the 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission.

Added to the XLT Plus kit, and unique to the Special Edition variant is a Raptor-style front grille featuring Ford script in block lettering. Differentiating itself from the full-sized Raptor item is the “Ranger” script along the top, which is similarly blacked out and devoid of chrome.

Mirroring the XLT Plus kit list, the Special Edition also includes LED headlights, side steps, an Easy Lift tailgate, keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, twin four-inch multi-info displays, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an eight-inch touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker sound system and a reverse camera.

Joining the XLT Plus Special Edition is another Ranger, the Wildtrak, which starts from RM152,388. This ups the ante on several fronts, firstly with a powerplant of the same displacement, but with 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque on tap in its Bi-Turbo setup. Transmission, similarly is via the 10R80 10-speed automatic, with SelectShift override.

Active safety kit on the Ranger Wildtrak includes forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control; passive safety kit includes six airbags.

Added conveniences in the Ranger Wildtrak also include semi-automatic parallel parking, which scans for parking lots and steers itself into the parking space. Interior appointments include leather seats, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with and eight-inch touchscreen and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Audio comes courtesy of a six-speaker set, and also offers active noise cancellation.

Rounding up the trio of models on display at the Ford booth here at PACE is the Everest from RM268,888, a ladder-framed SUV that brings three-row seating to proceedings. As with the Ranger dual-cab pick-up trucks on display at the booth, the Everest is powered by a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with up to 213 PS and 500 Nm, paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Here, the seven-seater gets a very mild visual revision courtesy of a new grille.

At PACE 2022, Ford is also joined at the expo by brands including BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Jaguar, Land Rover and Hyundai. For motorcycles, there are also offerings from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson.