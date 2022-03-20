In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 20 March 2022 4:20 pm / 0 comments

It’s the final day of the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2022 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), so drop by before 7pm today for the best deals on new and pre-owned vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz is one of the brands at PACE, and is being represented at the event by Hap Seng Star. The company has a large number of vehicles on show, ranging from the CKD A 200 Sedan, GLA 200 and GLB 250 to the GLC 200 and GLC 300 facelifts as well as the locally-assembled E 200 Avantgarde and E 300 AMG Line.

Also on display are the Vito Tourer and the spanking new EQA 250. The all-electric SUV takes centre stage on the HSS floor area, and for good reason – it was just launched the week before, so everything about it is fresh.

It’s the perfect opportunity to explore the fully-imported EQA and compare it against the conventional GLA, which it is based on, given the presence of the GLA 200 on the same floor. At RM278,201, it’s just RM7k more than the locally-assembled GLA 250 AMG Line, thanks to the tax breaks introduced by the government for EVs.

On top of the great offers you’ll enjoy when you buy a Mercedes-Benz vehicle at the event, you can look forward to plenty of value-added items. For instance, purchasing an E 200 or A 200 – and securing a financing contract from Mercedes-Benz Financial – at PACE will net you a complimentary Touch ‘n Go card worth RM500. Meanwhile, Vito Tourer buyers can look forward to a complimentary TnG card worth RM1,000.

Adding on to all this is an assortment of extras you won’t find elsewhere. All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Buyers will also receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids, but it doesn’t end there. On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each, and there’s also a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Full details here.

Other brands participating at PACE include BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Ford, Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover and Hyundai. Meanwhile, motorcycle enthusiasts can look forward to offerings from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson.

With plenty of great deals from the participating brands as well as guaranteed vouchers from PACE and lucky draws, there’s surely no better place – or time – to purchase your premium ride than at the event. You have a few more hours, so hurry over before the deals are gone.