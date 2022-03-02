In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 2 March 2022 6:20 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has quietly updated the A-Class Sedan CKD for 2022, with the V177 getting some new features and equipment just four months after it was launched, as revealed by a check on the vehicle configurator on MBM’s website and then confirmed with the company.

The A 200 now regain the 64-colour ambient lighting and power-adjustable front passenger seat that were on the CBU model but was dropped when the car switched to local assembly. Additionally, we were informed by MBM that the climate control has reverted to a single-zone Thermatic system, but the variant now gains blind spot monitoring.

It and the A 250 AMG Line also now come with wireless charging and hands-free boot access as well as active lane keep assist and automatic high beam. The latter was also on the CBU A 250, but was omitted from the car when the CKD version debuted.

These additions bring about a change in the price of both variants, with the A 200 Progressive Line now going for RM220,459 and the A 250 AMG Line, for RM243,858, on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption until June 30. This translates to a RM9,556 jump for the A 200, which went for RM210,903 when it debuted, and a RM4,000 increase from the A 250’s original RM239,858 price.

No changes elsewhere or mechanically, with the A 200 continuing to offer 163 PS and 250 Nm from its Renault-sourced M282 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the A 250’s 2.0 litre M260 turbo four-pot’s output remains at 224 PS and 350 Nm. Both mills are paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.