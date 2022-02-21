In October last year, the V177 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, along with the H247 GLA, became the first Mercedes compact car models to go the local assembly route in the country. The CKD debut models, the A 200 and A 250 AMG Line, continued where the CBU models left off, largely unchanged in terms of specifications, but at reduced prices as a result of localisation.
At RM210,903 for the A 200 Progressive Line and RM239,858 for the A 250 AMG Line (both on-the-road without insurance, but inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption in place until June 30), the locally-produced versions of the car are just over RM11,000 and RM19,000 cheaper than the previous CBU units with SST exemption.
There are no changes to the powertrains, which on the A 200 is a Renault-sourced M282 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine offering 163 PS at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,620 to 4,000 rpm, and on the A 250, a Mercedes M260 2.0 litre turbo four with 224 PS at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm between 1,800 and 4,000 rpm. Both mills are paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.
Likewise, exterior kit follows that found on the CBU versions, with only a couple of minor changes. Both variants come with LED High Performance headlights and 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels with regular tyres, the A 200 switching to these from the run-flats on the CBU. Meanwhile, the other revision is with the A 250’s front brake discs – the CBU’s cross-drilled units have been replaced by standard ventilated ones.
Inside, some items have been dropped, but the localised cars gain some things in return. The A 200’s front passenger seat is no longer power-adjustable, and the 64-colour ambient lighting system has also been omitted, but both variants now come equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control and rear air-con vents, which were not found on the CBU cars.
Standard equipment includes the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system with twin 12.3-inch digital displays, keyless entry, push-button start, Artico faux leather upholstery (with Dynamic microfibre inserts on the A 250), auto lights/wipers, park assist, six speakers and a reverse camera.
Safety and driver assist kit includes seven airbags and autonomous emergency braking, and the CKD A 250 adds on blind spot monitoring and a door opening warning, which comes at the expense of automatic high beam.
GALLERY: V177 Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line Sedan CKD
GALLERY: V177 Mercedes-Benz A 200 Sedan CKD
Comments
Look the fishy/ tax integrity issues here:- (1)Import Tax 20% reduction. CBU tax:30%, CKD tax:30%. (2)Excise Duty 40% reduction min. CBU:105% CKD:<65%
Here the question:_ 60% of 200k is how much, why reduction only 11k (10%)
One of the most disappointing spec list for a German premium marque especially the A200. The 218i would be the better option if you’re not looking for high speed runs.