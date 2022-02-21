In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 21 February 2022 1:15 pm / 2 comments

In October last year, the V177 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, along with the H247 GLA, became the first Mercedes compact car models to go the local assembly route in the country. The CKD debut models, the A 200 and A 250 AMG Line, continued where the CBU models left off, largely unchanged in terms of specifications, but at reduced prices as a result of localisation.

At RM210,903 for the A 200 Progressive Line and RM239,858 for the A 250 AMG Line (both on-the-road without insurance, but inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption in place until June 30), the locally-produced versions of the car are just over RM11,000 and RM19,000 cheaper than the previous CBU units with SST exemption.

There are no changes to the powertrains, which on the A 200 is a Renault-sourced M282 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine offering 163 PS at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,620 to 4,000 rpm, and on the A 250, a Mercedes M260 2.0 litre turbo four with 224 PS at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm between 1,800 and 4,000 rpm. Both mills are paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Likewise, exterior kit follows that found on the CBU versions, with only a couple of minor changes. Both variants come with LED High Performance headlights and 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels with regular tyres, the A 200 switching to these from the run-flats on the CBU. Meanwhile, the other revision is with the A 250’s front brake discs – the CBU’s cross-drilled units have been replaced by standard ventilated ones.

Inside, some items have been dropped, but the localised cars gain some things in return. The A 200’s front passenger seat is no longer power-adjustable, and the 64-colour ambient lighting system has also been omitted, but both variants now come equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control and rear air-con vents, which were not found on the CBU cars.

Standard equipment includes the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system with twin 12.3-inch digital displays, keyless entry, push-button start, Artico faux leather upholstery (with Dynamic microfibre inserts on the A 250), auto lights/wipers, park assist, six speakers and a reverse camera.

Safety and driver assist kit includes seven airbags and autonomous emergency braking, and the CKD A 250 adds on blind spot monitoring and a door opening warning, which comes at the expense of automatic high beam.