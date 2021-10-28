In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 28 October 2021 11:40 am / 8 comments

It’s been a long time coming but CKD locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz compact cars are finally here, with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia launching not only the V177 A-Class Sedan but also the H247 GLA SUV today. It’s the former we’re looking at first, the small four-door looking to sate Malaysia’s appetite for premium sedans.

Prices have come down to the tune of between RM11,000 and RM19,000 over the previous fully-imported models, sitting at RM210,903 for the A 200 Progressive Line and RM239,858 for the A 250 AMG Line. These figures are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption until the end of the year.

With the tax included, the numbers go up to RM219,888 and RM249,888 respectively, which is RM10,000 and RM18,000 cheaper than the outgoing cars. As usual, a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included with every purchase.

Both variants are very similar to their CBU counterparts, down to what’s under the bonnet. The A 200 continues to be powered by a Renault-sourced M282 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 163 PS at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,620 to 4,000 rpm. It drives the front wheels through a Getrag seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Meanwhile, the A 250 is motivated by an in-house 2.0 litre M260 turbo four-pot churning out 224 PS at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm between 1,800 and 4,000 rpm. The gearbox is also a Mercedes unit, again a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

The equipment list is also all but identical, with the exterior being largely unchanged. Both variants come with the mid-range LED High Performance headlights and 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels with regular tyres (the A 200 was previously offered with run-flats), with AMG rollers obviously being fitted to the A 250.

The range-topping model also comes with the AMG Line exterior package, which adds sportier front and rear bumpers with larger front air intakes, fake rear air vents and a rear diffuser insert, plus deeper side skirts. It does, however, lose out on the CBU’s larger front brakes with cross-drilled discs.

Inside, there are a number of changes, notably the addition of dual-zone automatic climate control to replace the single-zone system. This is significant because you now get rear air-conditioning vents, which were conspicuously absent on the CBU cars.

On the flip side, the A 200 loses its power-adjustable front passenger seat (the driver’s seat remains powered with a memory function) and 64-colour ambient lighting system and switches from brushed aluminium to fake carbon fibre trim. The A 250 retains its real metal decor, flat-bottomed steering wheel, alloy pedals, ambient lighting and powered front sports seats with memory.

The rest of the equipment list includes keyless entry, push-button start, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system with twin 12.3-inch displays, Artico faux leather (with Dynamic microfibre inserts on the A 250), auto lights and wipers, park assist, six speakers and a reverse camera.

Safety-wise, the CKD A-Class Sedan comes standard with autonomous emergency braking, with the A 250 also now getting blind spot monitoring and a door opening warning. However, the latter ditches the automatic high beam that was previously part of the kit list. Seven airbags and stability control are fitted as usual.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz A 200 Progressive Line