In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 27 October 2021 12:27 pm / 2 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has officially dropped a teaser of the locally-assembled A-Class Sedan on its Facebook page, indicating that a launch is set to take place very soon. The CKD compact sedan was confirmed for the local market earlier last month by MBM president and CEO, Sagree Sardien, as well as its sales and marketing head, Michael Jopp.

Local assembly will likely bring down the pricing for the A-Class Sedan, though it remains to be seen if there will be equipment changes compared to the CBU version. Currently, with the ongoing SST exemption of 50% for CBU cars, the A 200 Progressive Line is priced at RM222,121, while the A 250 AMG Line goes for RM259,255.

Its direct rival, the F44 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, is priced much more attractively at RM211,367, thanks to CKD. The Bimmer is available in the sole 218i M Sport, with power coming from a B38 1.5 litre three-cylinder engine making 140 PS and 220 Nm of torque.

The A 200, on the other hand, gets its motive power from a Renault-sourced 1.3 litre turbo four-pot. Despite the slightly smaller displacement, it makes more power than its Bavarian rival, offering 163 PS and 250 Nm of torque. Check out our head-to-head comparison of the duo, here.

Now, while the A 200 appears to be a definite, we fully expect the CKD A 250 to be launched together as well, given that MBM usually mirrors its CBU models when introducing them in CKD form.

GALLERY: V177 Mercedes-Benz A 200 Progressive Line Sedan