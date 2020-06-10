In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 10 June 2020 1:25 pm / 3 comments

The V177 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan isn’t technically a new debutant here in Malaysia, having made its maiden appearance in April 2019. During the launch, only the A 200 Sedan was previewed, and while we acknowledge that it’s taken some time for us to catalogue the A 250 Sedan in pictures, it’s also because the press car had slightly different specs, so we chose not to publish those.

Now, just like the W177 A-Class hatch range, only two variants of the A-Class Sedan are available. The entry-level A 200 Sedan Progressive Line is priced at RM229,888 (RM2,000 more than the A 200 hatch), while the A 250 AMG Line retails at RM267,888 (RM4,000 more compared to the five-door hatch). Both prices are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

As a quick recap, the sedan’s longer profile offers 420 litres of boot space, which is 50 litres more than the hatch. Both sedan variants get LED High Performance headlights (not the top-spec Multibeam units) with auto high beam, twin exhaust exits and 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels.

The A 250 AMG Line adds aggressive bumpers, side skirts, larger cross-drilled front brake discs and AMG-badged alloys. The A 200 comes with run-flat tyres, while the A 250 rides on standard tyres and adds a tyre repair kit.

Inside, it features a wing-shaped dashboard that’s dominated by a large freestanding display panel with round turbine-style air vents. There’s also the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with twin 10.25-inch displays, 64-colour ambient lighting system with 10 colour themes, and Mercedes me connect with voice recognition system.

For interior accoutrements, the A 200 comes with black open pore linden wood trim and Artico faux leather upholstery, while the A 250 gains heated sports seats with integrated headrests, a Nappa leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel, brushed aluminium decor and Artico and Dinamica microfibre upholstery.

Standard equipment is identical to the hatch and includes keyless entry, push button start, power-adjustable seats with memory and four-way lumbar adjustment, cruise control, single-zone automatic climate control (no rear vents), auto-dimming and auto-folding mirrors, illuminated door sill plates, hard disk-based navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

Under the bonnet is the same story – the A 200 is powered by the 1.33 litre M282 four-cylinder turbo engine, developed in conjunction with Renault. It makes 163 hp at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,620 to 4,000 rpm, and is mated to the new Getrag seven-speed wet dual clutch transmission. Performance figures include a zero-to-100 km/h sprint time of 8.1 seconds, a top speed of 230 km/h and a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.4 litres per 100 km.

Meanwhile, the A 250 gets a revised M260 2.0 litre mill, producing 224 hp at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm between 1,800 to 4,000 rpm. It hits 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, reaches a top speed of 250 km/h and delivers fuel consumption rated at 6.3 litres per 100 km. This one gets a revised version of Mercedes’ own DCT, which is also a wet clutch unit.

Both models ride on comfort suspension, with passive dampers and a 15 mm lower ride height than standard. The A 250 is the only one to come with multilink rear suspension, whereas the A 200 receives a new, simpler torsion beam setup. Safety-wise, all models get seven airbags, Active Brake Assist (autonomous emergency braking), a tyre pressure monitoring system and Active Parking Assist with a reverse camera.

