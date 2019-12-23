In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 23 December 2019 9:40 am / 0 comments

For years, Mercedes-Benz owners haven’t had the luxury of monitoring their cars’ status remotely. So when the GLC facelift landed in Malaysia with Mercedes me connect built in, it’s only a matter of time before it’s introduced across the line-up.

Mercedes me connect (MMC) is essentially a mobile app not unlike BMW Connected, and it provides access to a range of connected services, including a new SOS E-call button in the car (next to the rear view mirror) for emergencies, as well as a customer support button.

But more interestingly, the app provides a raft of telediagnostics data, from wear and tear components, service updates, engine remote start, and unique functions such as Speedfencing (for parents to set speed limit, with which they will be notified if the car is driven over the specified limit).

Other connected services include an on-the-move vehicle tracker, park vehicle locator function, vehicle settings personalisation and predictive navigation. MMC-enabled cars will get a SIM card running either Celcom or Maxis LTE, and the service will come with a complimentary three-year subscription upon purchase of a new car. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

While MMC comes bundled with a brand new car, older cars are also able to enjoy some of these features, but customers are required to purchase an adapter that costs RM250. The adapter will be plugged into the car’s diagnostic interface (OBD2 connector port), although it won’t quite offer the full breadth of functions.