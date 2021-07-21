In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 21 July 2021 4:49 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced the appointment of Sagree Sardien as its new president and CEO. She replaces Claus Weidner, who has been in the post since 2015. Sardien, who assumed the role on June 1, has also been appointed as head of region, Mercedes-Benz Cars South-East Asia II.

Sardien has over 20 years of automotive experience, 13 of which have been with Daimler. She started her association with the brand as head of operations in South Africa for Daimler’s Fleet Management division. During her tenure, she held various leadership positions across the Daimler organisations in South Africa, in fleet operations, logistics, sales, product management and customer services.

She was also responsible for the implementation of the Retail of the Future business model in the South African market. In 2018, Sardien moved to Stuttgart, Germany, where she was the head of sales for Region Overseas markets, comprising Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, Egypt, Turkey and South Africa.

“I am excited to join the Malaysia and SEA II regional team. In the last few years, Mercedes-Benz has grown from strength to strength in the premium automotive segment in the region. It is an incredible and opportune time to join the company, and I look forward to contributing to the implementation of our ambition to shape the future of mobility and support the transformation of the automotive environment,” she said.

The company also announced the appointment of Edmin Naidoo as vice-president of customer services MBC Malaysia and SEA II, effective July 1. Naidoo, who replaces Jeffrey Simon in the role, has been with the Mercedes-Benz brand for over 25 years, with experience in the customer service retail and wholesale business.

Prior to taking on the current role here in Malaysia, he served as the director, customer services at Mercedes-Benz Australia Pacific following a 15-year stint at Mercedes-Benz South Africa. In collaboration with the customer service team of Region Overseas, Naidoo was responsible for introducing best practice steering tools, digital KPI dashboards and customer services chat-bot for retailers, advancing the standards of digital transformation in the region.

“We are entering an exciting time where innovation including data at the core allows us to create hyper-personalized ecosystems, where our customers can experience true Mercedes moments that are best-in-class. I am excited to join the SEA team to build upon our achievements in shaping the future of service products that offer our customers a Mercedes of Service Experience,” he said.