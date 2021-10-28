In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 28 October 2021 12:05 pm / 6 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) today launched the locally-assembled GLA alongside the CKD A-Class Sedan, with the H247 debuting in the same two variant forms it did when the CBU was introduced here last December, namely the GLA 200 Progressive Line and the GLA 250 AMG Line.

Both cars retain the equipment levels seen on the imported versions, but have become cheaper as a result of local assembly. The GLA 200 is currently priced at RM232,379 (on-the-road without insurance), while the GLA 250 AMG Line goes for RM266,164, with the sales and service tax (SST) exemption that is in place until the end of the year.

This makes the GLA 200 Progressive Line CKD RM11,821 cheaper, while the locally-made GLA 250 AMG Line costs RM19,173 less than the imported version, with SST in place for all.

The prices for both CKD versions will be revised to RM242,888 for the GLA 200 and RM278,888 for the GLA 250 AMG Line when the SST exemption period ends. Even at full regulation pricing, local assembly knocks off RM10,000 from the GLA 200 (the CBU was supposed to sell at RM252,888) and RM17,000 from the GLA 250 (which would have gone for RM295,888).

As before, there are two engine options available for the car. The GLA 200 is equipped with a Renault-sourced M282 1.3 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder mill that offers 163 PS at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,620 to 4,000 rpm. Paired with a Getrag seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds and a 210 km/h top speed.

As for the GLA 250, it’s powered by the automaker’s M260 2.0 litre engine, with 224 PS at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm between 1,500 and 4,500 rpm in the way of output. Working together with an eight-speed DCT, the unit gets the car to 100 km/h from standstill in 6.9 seconds and has a higher 240 km/h top speed. Unlike the previous-gen GLA 250, this one doesn’t have an all-wheel-drive system.

Exterior specifications common to both variants include LED High Performance headlights, a mirror package and aluminium roof rails. The GLA 200 gets a Progressive Line exterior and rides on 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels, while the GLA 250 features AMG Line bodystyling elements such as a front spoiler, gloss black trim and a trapezoidal grille with chrome pins, and retains the two-tone 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels as seen on the CBU model.

Standard equipment includes a Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system with twin 10.25-inch instrument and infotainment displays, keyless entry, push-button start, parking assist, a reverse camera, a Light and Sight package, a hands-free powered tailgate and power-adjustable front seats with memory.

Variant specific kit on the GLA 200 includes a Comfort suspension, Comfort seats and spiral-look trim elements, and the CKD version adds on front fog lamps to the kitbag. As for the GLA 250 AMG Line, it gets a lowered Comfort suspension, while the interior features Sports front seats and light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim.

Also to be found on the particular variant is flat-bottomed steering wheel, paddle shifters and AMG illuminated treadplates as well as a remote engine start function.

