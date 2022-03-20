In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 20 March 2022 2:41 pm / 0 comments

Volvo is present at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2022 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

Volvo is just one several brands present at the show, and visitors at the Swedish brand’s booth will be able to get up close with three models that were launched in Malaysia this year, namely the XC40 Pure Electric, XC90 B5 AWD Inscription Plus and V60 Recharge T8 Inscription.

The former is the newest to be introduced and is the first Volvo EV that will go on sale here. With 418 km of range from a 78-kWh lithium-ion battery, the all-electric crossover also features dual electric motors that provide a total system output of 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque.

With those figures, it takes just 4.9 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and the top speed is 180 km/h. In terms of equipment, there’s an Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system that offers a user experience akin to a smartphone, and you’ll also have a bevy of safety and driver assistance systems expected of a Volvo.

Equally as well-equipped is the XC90 B5, which sports a mild hybrid powertrain capable of 249 PS (245 hp) and 350 Nm. The setup involves a Drive-E 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, with an electric motor sandwiched between both to recuperate kinetic energy as well provide short bursts of power to support the engine.

If you prefer a more unique body style, the stylish V60 wagon is also on display at PACE. Available in Recharge T8 Inscription guise, the extended roofline nets you a larger boot that starts at 529 litres and can be increased to 1,441 litres with the rear seats folded down.

The V60 has a plug-in hybrid system, mating a 2.0 litre turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine with a rear-mounted electric motor. The result is all-wheel drive and a total system output of 407 PS at 5,700 rpm and 640 Nm of torque from 1,200 to 5,400 rpm. An Aisin eight-speed automatic gearbox comes as standard.

All Volvo models on sale today are locally-assembled (CKD), so they benefit from the full tax exemption that ends on June 30 this year. As such, now’s the best time to purchase, and doing so at PACE will also net you some extra perks as well as the chance to win great prizes.

Other premium car brands that will be at PACE include BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Ford Volkswagen, Jaguar, Land Rover and Hyundai. Motorcycle fans can also look forward to offerings from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson.