In Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / 30 March 2022

Despite missing two editions due to Covid-19, the paultan.org PACE 2022 show more than resumed where it had left off. Held over the March 19-20 weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre, the expo showed why it remains the premier event when it comes to premium car sales exhibitions in the country.

The statistics speak for themselves. At PACE 2022, a total of 486 bookings worth RM114 million were recorded, well surpassing the PACE 2019 tally (399 vehicles worth RM91 million), and more than double that of the PACE 2018 total (214 cars worth RM50 million). The nearly 22% jump in sales from the 2019 event is an immense feat, given the premium element of the vehicles and the general state of the economy, which remains impacted by the effects of the pandemic.

Of the 486 vehicles sold at PACE 2022, 384 were new cars and 38 were pre-owned vehicles. Premium motorcycles also had a great showing, with 64 new bikes sold at the event. Bike models that shifted in volume included the Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide Ultra, which costs more than RM300k, as well as the top-of-the-line CVO Road Glide and a Vespa 964 Christian Dior Edition.

Cars naturally remained the primary focus, and in terms of brands, BMW had the highest bookings at 113 vehicles. Combined with MINI and Motorrad, Auto Bavaria sold 163 units at the event. Mercedes-Benz was the second most popular brand in numbers with 89 bookings, while Ford was third with 58 units.

In terms of model specifics, notable performers included the new Land Rover Defender, the Mercedes-Benz S 580 e and BMW 7 Series, the Volkswagen Golf R and an astounding number of Ford Ranger Raptor pick-ups, with 20 of these being sold that weekend!

Electric vehicles also managed a strong showing at PACE 2022, with no less than 28 EVs shifted at the event, working out to slightly over 7% of new cars booked, or just two shy of all EVs sold in Malaysia in February 2022!

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, in the running for the 2022 World Car of the Year title, was the most popular EV, with 13 bookings recorded. Second was the MINI Cooper SE, with 10 units. The bookings list also includes the Hyundai Kona Electric, Mercedes-Benz EQA 250, the BMW iX3 and even the BMW iX, even though the latter wasn’t on display at the show. The EV order numbers would have been higher, had Volvo accepted bookings for the XC40 Pure Electric P8 it displayed at the event.

More numbers. Participating brands processed nearly 950 test drives over the two days. Mercedes was by far the busiest, with 338 test drives processed, more than double that of any other brand. The bulk of it was of the W206 C-Class, which had 116 test drives. The second most popular vehicle to be test driven was the Ioniq 5 EV, which was test driven 68 times.

Compared against the number of vehicles booked (over 50% in relation to total test drives), it’s clear we have a quality crowd, with serious intent of purchasing rather than merely being tyre kickers or joyriders.

As it was before, the fact that sales at PACE 2022 saw a significant leap despite challenging market conditions is proof that targeting the right crowd is the all-important factor for a sales-focused show. With all marketing and promotion for PACE 2022 being done exclusively on paultan.org, the results are a testament of the site’s reach where it counts, and amply reiterates its unrivalled and unique position as the top daily provider of motoring content to Malaysians.

Of course, PACE 2022 would not have been a success without the support of partners RHB Bank, BMW, MINI, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volkswagen, Volvo, BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson, Blueair, Kuzig Glanz, MyTukar, Ogawa, Recaro Kids and V-Kool, as well as you, dear readers.

The Premium Auto Car Expo will return for another edition next year, but before that, buyers can look forward to the second running of the paultan.org ACE (Auto Car Expo) for mass market brands later this year. Stay tuned for more exciting news on this!